NFTs have been taking over the art world. And at the center of the $17 billion NFT market is a company called OpenSea. OpenSea is the Amazon of NFTs, or non-fungible tokens. It's an online marketplace that allows people to easily create, sell and buy NFTs. It's one of the largest NFT trading platforms with more than 1.5 million active users, according to Dune Analytics.

