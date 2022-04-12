ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pueblo, CO

Portion of Arkansas River Trail closed following wildfire

By Shelby Filangi
 3 days ago
PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Arkansas River Trail in Pueblo is temporarily closed after a wildfire burned in the area Sunday.

Monday, the Pueblo Fire Department and the Pueblo Parks and Recreation Department issued the temporary closure. According to officials, the closure affects the northside, which is approximately 0.6 miles in length.

The Arkansas River Trail from City Park to the Whitlock Water Treatment Plant is closed until further notice due to crews in the area still battling hot spots. The area also includes the footbridge below City Park traveling east until the Whitlock Water Treatment Plant.

"We had this fire 100% contained by this morning and we are in the process of cleaning up all of the hot spots," said Deputy Fire Chief Chris Harner said in a statement. "Due to the damaged trees and debris on the trail, we want to ensure no one is in the area until the Fire Department is able to clear everything for use again."

Officials will update the public on additional information related to this closure as it becomes available.

Colorado Springs, CO
