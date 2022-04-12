Blizzard Warning issued for Carter, Custer, Fallon by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-22 04:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-21 18:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Carter; Cleveland; Johnston; Love; Marshall Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northwestern Johnston, Garvin, northeastern Love, southwestern Seminole, Carter, southeastern Cleveland, western Pontotoc, northwestern Marshall, Murray, southwestern Pottawatomie and southeastern McClain Counties through 645 PM CDT At 558 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 3 miles south of Antioch to 3 miles northwest of Turner Falls to 4 miles south of Lake Murray. Movement was northeast at 55 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Ardmore, Pauls Valley, Sulphur, Davis, Marietta, Lone Grove, Wynnewood, Stratford, Konawa, Maysville, Dickson, Mannsville, Roff, Springer, Elmore City, Wayne, Paoli, Asher, Tribbey and Wanette. This includes Interstate 35 between mile markers 18 and 85. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
