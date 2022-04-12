ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

UK PM Johnson and finance minister to be fined for lockdown breaches

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hBR2m_0f6jPNAG00

LONDON, April 12 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and finance minister Rishi Sunak will be fined by police for breaching COVID-19 lockdown rules, the government said on Tuesday.

Police said earlier on Tuesday they would issue at least another 30 fines for people who attended gatherings in Johnson's offices and residence in breach of strict coronavirus lockdown rules, taking the total to more than 50. read more

"The Prime Minister and Chancellor of the Exchequer have today received notification that the Metropolitan police intend to issue them with fixed penalty notices," a government statement said.

"We have no further details, but we will update you again when we do."

Reporting by Kylie MacLellan, Editing by Michael Holden and Alistair Smout

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Boris Johnson refuses to retract claim that Ukraine’s fight against Russia is like Brexit vote

Boris Johnson has refused to withdraw his incendiary claim that Ukraine’s fight for survival against Russia is like the Brexit vote – and insisted Kyiv is not offended.The prime minister was reported to be regretting making the comparison – made in his weekend Tory conference speech – after it was branded “insulting” to the Ukrainian people and “insane”.But his spokesman made clear he was not having “second thoughts”, arguing it is legitimate to categorise both struggles as a “desire for freedom”.The spokesman added: “It’s worth noting that the Ukrainian ambassador was in the audience at the time. He gave...
POLITICS
Reuters

UK PM Johnson says it looks like P&O broke the law

LONDON, March 23 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Wednesday he believed that P&O Ferries had broken the law by sacking 800 staff with immediate effect via video message and that the government would take legal action. P&O, which is owned by Dubai ports firm DP World,...
INDUSTRY
Daily Mail

China plans 'Doomsday trains' that could transport nuclear missiles around the country and even carry out launches which are hard to detect

China could use high-speed 'doomsday trains' to transport and even launch nuclear missiles, a new report suggested. In a government-funded study published yesterday, engineers looked at the logistics of moving Beijing's elite DF-41 nuclear-capable missiles onto the rail network. The mega-missiles weigh 80 tonnes each and can carry nuclear warheads...
CHINA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Boris Johnson
americanmilitarynews.com

China ‘preparing for war’ with US, expert warns

Jonathan D.T. Ward, a global consultant on U.S.-China relations, said in a Tuesday Fox Business interview that he believes China is preparing for a war with the U.S. as well as its neighboring Asian countries. Ward is the author of “China’s Vision of Victory” and leads the U.S.-China relations consulting...
FOREIGN POLICY
Fortune

Russian oil tankers have vanished from tracking systems. Someone is buying that crude and we don’t know who

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Since Russia invaded Ukraine, many Western oil companies as well as traders, shippers, and bankers have stayed away from Russian oil. But a new report by CNN indicates Russian crude may be seeing a resurgence in demand—in relative secret.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
BBC

Warning millions would struggle if cash phased out

Ten million people would struggle to cope in a cashless society even though only 17% of payments are now made with notes and coins, a report has found. Going cashless would make budgeting difficult and would be a "major inconvenience" to another 15 million, the Royal Society of Arts (RSA) found.
PERSONAL FINANCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uk#Police#British#Exchequer#Metropolitan
Daily Mail

Two Russian fighter jets that violated Swedish airspace earlier this month 'were equipped with NUKES with the aim of scaring Stockholm' after Putin had threatened military action if Sweden or Finland joined NATO

Two Russian planes that violated Swedish airspace earlier this month were equipped with nuclear weapons, it has emerged. The flyover near the island of Gotland on March 2 was a deliberate act designed to intimidate Sweden, according to Swedish news channel TV4 Nyheterna. A total of four planes had taken...
MILITARY
Daily Mail

China sends chilling warning to Australia as its enforcement officers are seen training police in the Solomon Islands - as Communists power focus on areas surrounding the country

China has sent another message to Australia by releasing images showing the Communist government training local Solomon Islands enforcement officers. The images of the Chinese-led training exercises were released this week following the announcement of a potential security deal between the two countries. Weapons from China were reportedly smuggled into...
CHINA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Lockdown
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
CBS News

China says Russia can't be blamed for "disturbing" civilian deaths in Ukraine until "full picture is clear"

Beijing — China on Wednesday said images of civilian deaths in the Ukrainian town of Bucha are "deeply disturbing" but that no blame should be apportioned until all facts are known. Emerging evidence of what appeared to be widespread civilian massacres in the wake of Russian withdrawals from the Kyiv areas may complicate Beijing's attempts to guide public opinion over the conflict, in which China has refused to criticize Moscow.
CHINA
NBC News

U.S. has a clear warning for China: Don’t come to Russia’s aid. Will Beijing heed it?

HONG KONG — At high-level talks this week, the United States had a clear warning for China: Don’t come to Russia’s aid in its invasion of Ukraine. U.S. national security adviser Jake Sullivan, who met for seven hours with top Chinese diplomat Yang Jiechi in Rome on Monday, “raised directly and very clearly our concerns” about China’s support for Russia since the invasion and the implications it could have for Beijing’s relationships around the world, State Department spokesman Ned Price said Monday.
FOREIGN POLICY
Daily Mail

Judge slams Prince Harry's lawyers for coming to court 'without an apology' as he rules parts of documents for his case against the Home Office over his police protection in the UK WILL remain secret

Parts of some documents in the Duke of Sussex's claim against the Home Office will be kept secret, a High Court judge ruled as he criticised Harry's legal team for an 'entirely unacceptable' breach of court rules. Harry is bringing a claim against the department after being told he would...
POLITICS
Reuters

Reuters

403K+
Followers
315K+
Post
193M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy