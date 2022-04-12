ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Officer who killed Patrick Lyoya not interviewed yet

 3 days ago
*A previous version of this story mistakenly applied a 72-hour waiting period for the officer's compelled statement on his use of force to a deadline for an interview with Michigan State Police. There is no deadline for the officer to speak with MSP investigators.

The Grand Rapids police officer who shot and killed Patrick Lyoya on April 4th has not been interviewed by Michigan State Police more than a week later.

Michigan State Police tell FOX 17 that detectives have not been able to question the officer because his attorney was on vacation for the week.

State Police took over the investigation immediately on April 4. A spokesperson says the detectives are hopeful to finish their report by the end of April 15.

The Grand Rapids police officer will also need to make a compelled statement to the department as part of his report on firing his gun. The department recommends officers to wait at least 72 hours before making that written statement. Compelled statements are used as part of discipline determinations for public employees, and are not part of criminal investigations.

Grand Rapids Police Chief Eric Winstrom committed to releasing video of the shooting by no later than noon on April 15. He said in a press conference the day of the shooting he wanted to give investigators enough time to compile an initial report. Later that week he said the video will be published regardless of how far along the investigation is.

Lyoya's family and supporters have demanded the immediate release of the full video. They also want the officer to face justice for Lyoya's death.

Kent County Prosecutor Chris Becker told FOX 17 on April 8 that he will make no decision on any charges until after reviewing the report by Michigan State Police. That process could takes weeks or months to complete.

How we got here:
Man shot, killed by officer during traffic stop in Grand Rapids
Man identified in Grand Rapids officer involved shooting
Family demands answers, remembers life of man killed in GR officer-involved shooting
GRPD Chief on delaying release of video: this is not a cover-up
Kent County prosecutor: GRPD can share video of officer-involved shooting without his approval
‘I’m bleeding. I’m hurt:’ Father wants video of deadly officer-involved shooting released
Hundreds march against killing of Patrick Lyoya by a Grand Rapids police officer
Vigil for Patrick Lyoya, man who died after being shot by GR police officer
National and local leaders hold forum after Patrick Lyoya shot and killed by GR police officer
Civil Rights attorney Ben Crump calling for police video of Lyoya’s death to be released

