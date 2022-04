Do You Have These Chinese Stocks On Your Watchlist Today?. Chinese stocks were skyrocketing across the board on Wednesday amid Beijing’s strong push to stabilize financial markets. This has lured investors to buy on dips after a relentless sell-off over the past few months. While the reassurance from Beijing has staged a strong comeback for Chinese stocks after what seemed like a bottomless decline, investors are wondering how sustainable this rebound can be. Could it be a dead cat bounce? Or is the bottom behind us? According to Chinese state media, it appears that the crackdown on technology companies could end soon. What’s more, Bloomberg reported earlier today that China is considering to let U.S. regulators inspect less sensitive companies’ audits to avoid potential delisting.

STOCKS ・ 27 DAYS AGO