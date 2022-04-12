ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carbondale, IL

One hurt in Carbondale shooting

By Nora Inman
cilfm.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCARBONDALE, Ill. (WJPF) – A drive-by shooting in Carbondale sent one person to the hospital early Monday morning....

www.cilfm.com

Comments / 0

Related
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Two people hurt in shooting, crash in Beloit

BELOIT, Wis. (WTVO) — Two people are recovering in the hospital after a shooting and car crash in Beloit over the weekend. According to Beloit Police, the incident happened around 3 a.m. Saturday on Colley Road near Willowbrook Road. Officers said they heard reports of shots fired and were later sent to a crash three […]
BELOIT, WI
Paterson Times

Paterson man hurt in Sunday afternoon shooting

A city man was wounded in a shooting on Mercer Street on Sunday afternoon, according to the Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office. The victim, 29-year-old, was struck by gunfire on Mercer and Keen streets at around 1:58 p.m. He arrived at Saint Joseph’s University Medical Center via private vehicle seeking treatment for multiple non-fatal gunshot wounds.
PATERSON, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Carbondale, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
Carbondale, IL
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drive By Shooting#Wjpf#Carbondale Police
CBS DFW

Suspect Arrested After Shooting At Fort Worth Firefighters; No One Hurt

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Fort Worth Police arrested a person who allegedly shot at Fort Worth firefighters. The Fort Worth Fire Department said shortly before 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, a suspect in a white sedan fired shots at the Bob Bolen Public Safety Complex at505 West Felix. At the time, 30 fire personnel were at the tower for training operations. Five shots were fired at the eight-story building from the vehicle and hit the exterior. No one was injured. Someone in the vehicle then fired three additional rounds into Fire Station 17, which is less than ¾ miles away. Those rounds struck the building but no one was injured. Fort Worth police officers quickly apprehended the suspect nearby and took them into custody. The suspect’s identity has not yet been released and neither has a possible motive. “While there is no known threat to fire service personnel, the Fire Department is taking this situation seriously and using precautionary measures at all fire stations,” the department said in a news release. “We are incredibly grateful that no one was injured in this drive-by shooting today. The safety of our firefighters is a priority and this senseless act of random violence will be handled with the utmost attention and diligence.”
FORT WORTH, TX
WNDU

One dead, another hurt in Benton Township shooting

BENTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WNDU) - The Benton Township Police Department is investigating after one person was killed and another person was hurt in a shooting. Officers were called to the intersection of Highland Avenue and Plum Court at Blossom Acres Apartments just before 3 p.m. on Wednesday. When they arrived,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
KCRG.com

One dead in Waterloo shooting

WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - Waterloo police confirmed a 41-year-old man has died after being shot early Tuesday morning. In a news release, police said they were called just after 4 a.m. to an apartment at 627 West 2nd Street, where they found the man shot in the abdomen. The victim...
WATERLOO, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KELOLAND TV

1 person hurt in shooting outside bowling alley

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Minor injuries to one person were reported after a shooting at a Sioux Falls bowling alley early Monday morning. Police were called to Eastway Bowl along East 10th Street around 1:30 a.m. for gunfire. Witnesses said they heard between two and four gunshots; police...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Mysuncoast.com

No one hurt in Sarasota school bus mishap

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A school bus wound up in a small ditch in North Sarasota County Thursday morning, but no students were injured. According to officials with the Florida Highway Patrol, the driver of the bus was traveling east on Hidden Forest Drive approaching Mink Road. The driver attempted to turn too wide and went into the ditch.
SARASOTA, FL
Soaps In Depth

Michelle Stafford Reaches Out for Help After a Senseless Tragedy

Absolutely heartbroken over the tragic death of her dear friend, THE YOUNG & THE RESTLESS star Michelle Stafford (Phyllis) asked her fans and followers for a personal favor. Sharing the news that her friend, Max, was killed in a hit-and-run car accident, the Y&R Daytime Emmy winner implored those who follow her on social media to assist the authorities in bringing his killer to justice.
VENTURA, CA
ABC 15 News

One killed, one hurt in crash near MC-85 and Cotton Lane

GOODYEAR, AZ — One person is dead and another is hospitalized after a crash in the West Valley overnight. Maricopa County Sheriff's Office says the crash occurred around 12:35 a.m. Thursday along MC-85 near Cotton Lane. Two vehicles were involved in the wreck and one person was pronounced dead...
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
KGET

Man admitted starting fires at mansion, school: reports

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — On the night of March 26, a massive fire broke out at Palazzo Destefani, a sprawling mansion in southwest Bakersfield often used as a wedding venue. The next morning, three fires were ignited on Independence High School property. A man was located about 50 yards away as the fires still burned. […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
WOWK 13 News

1 injured after vehicle crashes into autobody shop

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – One person has been taken to the hospital after a vehicle crashed into a building in Huntington. According to Cabell County Dispatchers, the crash happened around 4 p.m. in the 400 block of Fourth Avenue at Geer Brothers Body Shop. This is a developing story and we will update you with […]
HUNTINGTON, WV
americanmilitarynews.com

Father shoots intruder who broke into his 2-year-old’s bedroom

A Tennessee father shot an alleged intruder multiple times after the suspect broke into his two-year-old son’s bedroom on Tuesday. According to WKRN, police responded to reports of a shooting at an apartment on 3501 Andrew Jackson Way in Hermitage around 7:50 a.m. on April 12. Officials said the...
TENNESSEE STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy