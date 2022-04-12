ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carbondale, IL

One hurt in Carbondale shooting

By Robert Thies
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCARBONDALE, Ill. (WJPF) – A drive-by shooting in Carbondale sent one person to the hospital early Monday morning....

