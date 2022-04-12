ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manitou Springs, CO

K-9, suspect killed in Manitou Springs shooting

By Dara Bitler
FOX31 Denver
FOX31 Denver
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1443vQ_0f6jNB4c00

MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. ( KDVR ) — An investigation is underway following an officer-involved shooting late Monday evening.

Officers from the Manitou Springs Police Department and deputies from the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office responded to a business in the 900 block of Manitou Avenue for a man reportedly threatening people with a firearm.

When officers and deputies arrived in the area, they found the suspect. The suspect fired at least one shot at law enforcement, police said. As a result, at least one Manitou Springs police officer and at least one El Paso County sheriff’s deputy fired their duty weapon at least one time, striking the suspect.

Teens, 13 and 14, shot and killed before deadly crash

At that point, police said officers and deputies immediately started life-saving measures on the suspect until medical personnel arrived. However, the life-saving measures were unsuccessful, and the suspect died on scene.

An El Paso County sheriff’s office K-9 was shot and killed during the incident. The K-9’s handler was not injured, police said. No other deputies or officers were injured in the shooting.

“We are heartbroken to announce that K9 Jinx was killed in the line of duty last night. The loss of K9 Jinx cannot be put into words as his passing leaves a hole in our EPSO Family. Our thoughts go out to his handler, his family, and the EPSO K9 Unit. Good boy, Jinx,” shared EPSO .

Man killed in crash near Rocky Mountain Arsenal

Police said the involved officers and deputies have been placed on administrative leave due to their department policies.

The Colorado Springs Police Department will be leading the investigation into the shooting.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX31 Denver.

Comments / 0

Related
KXRM

Tip leads to Pueblo Safe Street arrest

PUEBLO, Colo. — An anonymous tip leads to an arrest of a Safe Streets criminal, Ryan Cruz. According to Pueblo Police, on Tuesday, just before 7 p.m. a tip about the wanted man led officers to locate Cruz at a home in the 1800 block of E. 2nd Street. Cruz had an active warrant for […]
PUEBLO, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Manitou Springs, CO
Crime & Safety
Local
Colorado Crime & Safety
County
El Paso County, CO
City
Denver, CO
City
Manitou Springs, CO
El Paso County, CO
Crime & Safety
CBS Denver

1-Year-Old Colorado Girl Dies After Parents Allegedly Used, Sold Fentanyl In Their Home

BRIGHTON, Colo. (CBS4) – The district attorney for Broomfield and Adams counties Brian Mason says the biggest threat to his community right now is the drug fentanyl. (credit: CBS) “Fentanyl is the most lethal drug on the streets right now,” he says. “It’s one of the most lethal drugs that we have ever seen in our history.” Thursday was another reminder of just how much tragedy it can bring a family. Parents Alonzo Montoya and Nicole Casias were in an Adams County courtroom charged with fentanyl-related crimes and causing the death of their 1-year-old daughter. (credit: Brighton Police) According to the district attorney, the toddler died...
BRIGHTON, CO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jinx
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Kdvr#Epso
KMBC.com

Olathe police need help identifying young boy

OLATHE, Kan. — The Olathe Police Department is requesting public assistance in identifying a young boy. Police located the child near West Santa Fe Street and North Normandy Street on Saturday. Anyone who can identify the child is urged to contact the Olathe Police Department at 913-971-6363. KMBC 9...
OLATHE, KS
KRQE News 13

Hust found guilty of killing, raping 6-year-old girl

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Justice at last for the family of a six-year-old New Mexico girl, who was raped and strangled in her Rio Rancho home. Friday night, a jury found a man who lived in that home guilty of her death. “We’re happy that Jade was able to find justice,” said Jessica Martinez, chief deputy […]
RIO RANCHO, NM
KXRM

Missing Fountain man has been found

FOUNTAIN, Colo. — A man who went missing after a crash on Friday has been found. Just before 10:30 p.m. on Friday, officers with the Fountain Police Department (FPD) responded to a head-on crash at the intersection of South Highway 85 and Highway 16. A male identified as 28-year-old Jose G. Martinez was seen running […]
FOUNTAIN, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KXRM

Weekly Safe Streets Wanted Criminal Round-Up for March 25

PUEBLO, Colo. — The Southern Colorado Safe Streets Task Force is attempting to locate two wanted street criminals. Pueblo Police are looking for 23-year-old Kaylie Dora. She has a no-bond warrant for aggravated robbery. She has two warrants for failure to appear which include possession of a controlled substance with the intent to distribute, burglary, […]
PUEBLO, CO
FOX31 Denver

FOX31 Denver

18K+
Followers
7K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX31 Denver KDVR covers the latest breaking news, weather, sports, and more at KDVR.com, along with Colorado's Own Channel 2 KWGN.

 https://kdvr.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy