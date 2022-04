Former Purdue men’s basketball player Austin Parkinson moved to a higher profile coaching job last week as he became coach for the Butler women’s team. Parkinson, 40, played for former Coach Gene Keady and the Boilermakers from 2000-04. Parkinson is the son of Bruce Parkinson who also played for the Boilers and holds the team’s all-time assist record. Austin Parkinson is tied for 10th in Purdue all-time assists. He led the Big Ten in assist to turnover ratio for each of his final three seasons with Purdue.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO