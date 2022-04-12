ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Luis Obispo County, CA

Public comment period ending on proposed regulations for violent offenders

By News Staff
Paso Robles Daily News
Paso Robles Daily News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0v6csM_0f6jM0YV00

District attorney urges public to make their voice heard

The San Luis Obispo County District Attorney’s Office is advising the public that the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitations (CDCR) is seeking to enact permanent regulations which would result in the early release of thousands of violent offenders and “nonviolent second strikers.”

The CDCR is required to hold a public comment period before the regulations become permanent. The CDCR is also required to consider and address all comments made. The deadline for this item is Wednesday, April 13. The public hearing will be held on Thursday, April 14.

Under the proposed regulations, CDCR seeks to reduce sentences already imposed by judges by increasing time credits awarded on those sentences. Violent offenders could have their conduct credit rate increased from 20-percent to 33-percent. “Nonviolent” second strikers could see an increase from 50-percent to 66-percent. For example, on a 10-year sentence an individual could be released after having served only three years and four months. “Last week’s murder spree in Sacramento is a prime example of how policies like this can go horribly wrong,” said District Attorney Dan Dow. “That’s why more than 40 DAs including myself have sued the prison system – CDCR. Please make your voice heard today.”

Comments / 5

Related
KGET

Osuna refuses to attend court, hearing postponed

HANFORD, Calif. (KGET) — Convicted murderer Jamie Osuna refused to be transported from Sacramento State Prison to Kings County Superior Court for a hearing on his competency to stand trial in the grisly slaying of his cellmate. Additionally, Melina Benninghoff, one of Osuna’s attorneys, said in court Monday she had been unable to make an […]
HANFORD, CA
KGET

Inmate death investigated as a homicide

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Officials at Kern Valley State Prison announced they are investigating the March 30 death of Juan E. Mendoza, 26, as a homicide. Staff were conducting a security check, when, at approximately 4:46 p.m. on Wednesday, Juan E. Mendoza was found unresponsive in the cell he shared with Jorge L. Mendoza, 26. […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
San Luis Obispo County, CA
Crime & Safety
County
San Luis Obispo County, CA
City
Sacramento, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
Rolling Stone

Dozens of L.A. Sheriff Deputies Alleged to Be ‘Tattooed Members’ of ‘Law Enforcement Gangs’

Click here to read the full article. The gang scandal within the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department has flared up again, with the county’s top watchdog accusing LASD brass of stonewalling its investigation into tattooed gang members within the department, and the department accusing the inspector general of an “unhealthy obsession to attack” the LASD. The controversy has already sparked a deeper probe of the gang culture within one of the nation’s largest law enforcement bodies. The Los Angeles County Sheriff Civilian Oversight Commission announced Thursday the launch of a “full-scale investigation into deputy gangs.“ On March 21, Los Angeles County Inspector General Max...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
KGET

Do you agree with Newsom’s plan to give reparations to Black Californians?

A previous version of this story inversely stated the results. Fifteen percent said Newsom should give Black Californians reparations and 85 percent said he should not. BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The California Reparations Task Force is at a crossroads. Members are divided on which Black Americans should be eligible for compensation as atonement for slavery. […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Cdcr
KGET

KCSO: 2,841 marijuana plants and 800 pounds of processed marijuana seized

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office and the Kern County-High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area Task Force seized over 2,800 marijuana plants and about 800 pounds of processed marijuana while serving a search warrant Wednesday. The warrant was served at a residence in the 16500 block of Stephanie Street just west of Heath […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Long-awaited ‘Bakersfield 3’ trial starts Monday

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — It began as a missing persons case. Micah Holsonbake was last seen in Bakersfield near the end of March 2018. Then he disappeared. No phone calls or text messages. No sightings around town, or anywhere. His family said he had never gone missing before. They were concerned, wondering what would make […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

KCSO warns Bakersfield residents of phone scam

The Kern County Sheriff’s Office warned the public about a phone scam targeting local businesses. At this time, the subject appears to be calling local doctor’s offices claiming they work with KCSO and have a civil matter to discuss with the doctor, according to KCSO. KCSO said they do not handle civil matters over the […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KTLA

Newsom clarifies California $400 gas rebate proposal concerns

A regular gallon of gas is now costing an average of $6.06 for Los Angeles-area drivers, but Gov. Gavin Newsom’s gas rebate proposal is expected to bring some relief, if approved. However, the plan for direct payments for all residents with a car registered in California come with some questions about electric vehicle owners, a […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
San Gabriel Valley Tribune

LA County backs off proposal to move violent youth offenders to La Verne

Serious juvenile offenders will not be housed at detention facilities in La Verne following a Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors vote earlier this week. On Tuesday, March 15, the board approved a recommendation from Supervisor Hilda Solis to eliminate Camps Joseph Paige and Clinton B. Afflerbaugh as options for “Secure Youth Track Facilities,” an effort to overhaul the juvenile incarceration system. Instead, the board voted to establish facilities in Malibu, Santa Clarita and Commerce.
LA VERNE, CA
SFGate

Judge: California city must overturn 3,000-home project

SANTEE, Calif. (AP) — A judge has ordered the Southern California city of Santee to throw out the approval of a long-planned housing project, the latest major development in the state to be sidetracked over concerns about destructive wildfires. The Santee City Council in late 2020 approved the Fanita...
SANTEE, CA
FOX40

Sherri Papini emotional during court appearance

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Sherri Papini faced a judge Wednesday afternoon after admitting she faked her kidnapping in 2016. FOX40 cameras were not allowed inside the courtroom, but Papini was visibly emotional when the judge addressed her. She didn’t speak as she and her attorney, William Portanova, walked into the federal courthouse. Portanova had to […]
REDDING, CA
KRON4 News

Vallejo police association calls statement by chief ‘misleading’

VALLEJO, Calif. (KRON) — The Vallejo Police Officers’ Association on Friday criticized a press release that the Vallejo Police Department issued Monday. That release said use of force incidents by VPD dropped 33 percent between 2020 and 2021. The VPOA said it was “stunned” by Williams’ statement, calling it “misleading.” The VPOA said it believes […]
VALLEJO, CA
KGET

Former insurance agent accused of stealing almost $12,000 from clients

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A formerly licensed insurance agent was arraigned Tuesday on six felony counts of theft and embezzlement for allegedly stealing money from his clients. David Lance Hall, 64, of Bakersfield, appeared at the Kern County Superior Court to face multiple charges for allegedly stealing the money that was meant to pay for […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
NBCMontana

Air quality management proposes new changes and public comment

MISSOULA, Mont. — Officials in the air quality department in Missoula have released a new set of changes involving the city’s air quality management. The department is now looking for public comment on these new rules. The biggest change will be coming to Seeley Lake, where they will...
MISSOULA, MT
Paso Robles Daily News

Paso Robles Daily News

Paso Robles, CA
4K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Paso Robles Daily News is the most comprehensive Paso Robles newspaper online with breaking news, events, politics, crime, sports, wine, regional, and business reports from writers and photographers, newspapers, TV, radio, and online media covering all of North County San Luis Obispo including Paso Robles, Atascadero, Templeton, San Miguel, Shandon, Creston, and Heritage Ranch.

 https://pasoroblesdailynews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy