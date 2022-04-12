Public comment period ending on proposed regulations for violent offenders

District attorney urges public to make their voice heard

– The San Luis Obispo County District Attorney’s Office is advising the public that the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitations (CDCR) is seeking to enact permanent regulations which would result in the early release of thousands of violent offenders and “nonviolent second strikers.”

The CDCR is required to hold a public comment period before the regulations become permanent. The CDCR is also required to consider and address all comments made. The deadline for this item is Wednesday, April 13. The public hearing will be held on Thursday, April 14.

Under the proposed regulations, CDCR seeks to reduce sentences already imposed by judges by increasing time credits awarded on those sentences. Violent offenders could have their conduct credit rate increased from 20-percent to 33-percent. “Nonviolent” second strikers could see an increase from 50-percent to 66-percent. For example, on a 10-year sentence an individual could be released after having served only three years and four months. “Last week’s murder spree in Sacramento is a prime example of how policies like this can go horribly wrong,” said District Attorney Dan Dow. “That’s why more than 40 DAs including myself have sued the prison system – CDCR. Please make your voice heard today.”