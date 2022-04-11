ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Randy Blythe Was Pumped to be Dissed by Gene Simmons

By Todd Fooks
 1 day ago
Lamb of God vocalist Randy Blythe told the Eddie Trunk Podcast last week (Apr. 7) that he once heard Kiss legend Gene Simmons diss his singing and that it was "awesome." Blythe was on the podcast discussing the Metal Tour of the Year and other things when Trunk asked him about...

RELATED PEOPLE
