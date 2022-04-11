South Campus Event Space Request

“There is just so much going on in this area … the potential is huge. We are going to continue to have conversations with different organizations to support them in any way we can and we are hoping that will grow,” says Brenda González, director of community relations for the University of Wisconsin-Madison. “I want this to be a trusted space for everyone in the community that continues to grow in a way that soon we will have to look for a new place — an even bigger place.”
The event is being kicked off by UF's Office of Sustainability and Thompson Earth Systems Institutes. The week is an annual celebration of the achievements and sustainability efforts that have taken place around the community. Hawthorne Librarian receives award:Hawthorne librarian receives annual Guy Hudspeth award. This week weather forecast:First week...
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — Erie Community College said is looking at reducing the size of its South Campus in Orchard Park. A spokeswoman for the college said the administration is evaluating its campuses as they deal with an expected $9 million shortfall. She said the South Campus is not closing, but will reduce its […]
A new gender-affirming space is coming to Downtown South Bend. Transgender Resource, Education & Enrichment Services is having its grand opening of the TREE House Thursday, March 31 from 6-8 p.m. It's an inclusive space for the community to network and meet. It'll have a public resource library, research nook,...
