Massachusetts State

Easter candy basket sold at Massachusetts Big Y stores recalled over salmonella concern

WCVB
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWALPOLE, Mass. — New Jersey-based Ferrero USA is recalling certain packages of Easter candy that were sold at 14 Big Y supermarkets across Connecticut and Massachusetts. According to the recall notice, the treats were manufactured in a facility where Salmonella typhimurium was detected. The affected products are described...

www.wcvb.com

IN THIS ARTICLE
