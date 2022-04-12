ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man found dead in Dallas in bullet-riddled car

Cover picture for the articleDALLAS - Dallas police are investigating a deadly shooting involving a driver in Oak Cliff. Firefighters responded to a crash just before...

Victoria Stone
3d ago

I feel sorry for that girl,1st she didn't die 2nd she didn't get hurt The boy family will blame her and she's going to wish she had died...sad that everyone play the blame game in these situations.

Reply(1)
3
JFRENCHIEW
3d ago

Nothing but trouble 3am in morning. Up to no good?

Reply(2)
10
