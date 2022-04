Roblox shares have fallen 72% on the New York Stock Exchange in the space of four months. The video game developer has fallen from a stock price of $134.72 to $37.54 at the time of writing. The company missed its Q4 revenue expectations on both the top and bottom lines. However, analysts’ consensus price on the stock has been found to be even higher, reaching a prediction of $86.46 for the stock. Some commentators believe that the company still has a long way to go before it’s ready for the metaverse, and investors should be wary of banking on the asset as a metaverse stock.

STOCKS ・ 23 DAYS AGO