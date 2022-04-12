ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coldwater, MI

Gardeners learn natural ways to thwart pests

By Obituaries
The Daily Reporter
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GFitg_0f6jEtIB00

What do you do when the guest speaker calls to say he is sick and unable to attend your Coldwater Area Garden Club meeting? He was going to present a program about the harmful effects to the environment from the chemicals used in fertilizers, pesticides and herbicides and then offer safer alternatives.

The club switched to Plan B, which was to bring lots of reading material from home, hand out a variety of them to each table group to look over, and ask members to share with each other their own unique methods to deal with pests. Later, each group had a spokesperson tell the whole group about the highlights of what they discussed.

It was unanimous that gardeners want to protect the pollinators that are vital to growing produce. But bees, butterflies and moths are in decline for a variety reasons. But those growing cash crops need to protect their livelihood by preventing pests from consuming their crops. Those with small gardens and flower beds also have concerns and needs. What can one do?

One suggestion for those with cash crops is to spray at dusk when the pollinators are inactive, thereby reducing the risks of spraying them directly with chemicals.

Instead of using costly pesticides, a flower gardener uses the spray nozzle on her garden hose for about a week to blast aphids off her roses and to keep them from laying eggs.

Another idea came from a bee keeper who had a problem with ants around her bee hives. She said using ground cinnamon on the soil around the hives kept them away. Another said to use boiling water to kill ant hills and to kill yellow jacket nests in the ground when they pose a threat near playgrounds.

If a person has a problem with slugs destroying hostas, one member reminded us to use crushed eggshells all around the plants. It seems that slugs do not like anything sharp on their stomachs.

Gardeners also want to protect ground water, lakes and streams from chemical pollution and excess weed growth from fertilizers. But how is that possible? People want green lawns and healthy plants.

One suggestion is the use of compost for our gardens as a natural fertilizer. Some use a bucket on their kitchen counter for vegetable and fruit scraps, and also include eggshells. When the bucket is full, they empty it outside into their large compost pile. It creates a very rich soil.

The next meeting of the club will be at 6:30 p.m., Thursday, April 21 at St. Mark’s Episcopal Church, 27 E. Chicago St., Coldwater. The guest speaker will discuss ticks and lyme disease. The public is welcome to attend.

Andrei Tapalaga

Scientists Solve the Mystery of Why Humans Die Around 80

We are destined through our creation to die at 80PublicDomainPictures/Pixabay. On average, most humans around the world and throughout history who died from natural causes, have passed away around the age of 80 years old. Humanity has been wondering for years why does death usually come around this age for humans, and why do other animals and creatures have a much shorter or in some cases longer life span?
856
Followers
866
Post
98K+
Views
