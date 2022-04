LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Brian Wallace, an offensive lineman who started 12 games for the University of Arkansas in 2018, died Friday, the school said. He was 26. Wallace suffered two heart attacks on Monday and was hospitalized in St. Louis, KNWA-TV reported. He was placed in the intensive care unit and slipped into a coma, according to the television station. He was breathing with the help of a respirator, KNWA reported.

FAYETTEVILLE, AR ・ 6 MINUTES AGO