Rockford, IL

Rockford Scanner™: Sources are reporting an accident with injuries near Cherry Valley.

By Rockford Scanner
rockfordscanner.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSources are reporting an accident with injuries near Cherry Valley. It happened around 7 am near Harrison and S Mall. Injuries were being reported. Traffic is reported to be delayed. Avoid the area for awhile. If you have any information:. RockfordScanner@Gmail.com. a scene,. Snap a photo or video of...

rockfordscanner.com

CBS Sacramento

Greyhound Says Bus Found Apparently Abandoned On I-80 Near Donner Lake Was Stuck Due to Tire Chain Issue

DONNER LAKE (CBS13) – A Greyhound bus that appeared abandoned shut down westbound Interstate 80 in the Sierra for a time Thursday evening. California Highway Patrol’s Truckee division posted about the strange find as snow started to blanket the high country. Tagging Greyhound in the post, CHP wrote “want to come pick up your bus that your driver abandoned on I-80 westbound, west of Donner Lake? Just in case anyone was wondering why 80 westbound was shut down in Truckee!” Officers later located the driver, and Greyhound has since released a statement that claims the bus got stuck due to the inclement weather and a tire chain issue. “Due to safety concerns, the passengers and driver were transferred to a passing schedule, returning to the original bus after speaking with highway patrol. Once repaired, the bus was then transferred to Reno,” Greyhound said in a statement. Chain controls remain in effect on I-80 as of Friday morning.    
TRUCKEE, CA
WOWK 13 News

1 injured after vehicle crashes into autobody shop

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – One person has been taken to the hospital after a vehicle crashed into a building in Huntington. According to Cabell County Dispatchers, the crash happened around 4 p.m. in the 400 block of Fourth Avenue at Geer Brothers Body Shop. This is a developing story and we will update you with […]
HUNTINGTON, WV
Outsider.com

Tesla Recalls 595,000 Vehicles in the US Over ‘Boombox’ Feature That Allows Drivers to Play Custom Sounds

On Thursday, the government announced safety recalls for almost 595,000 Tesla vehicles in the United States because of the car’s “Boombox” feature. For many of the automobiles, it’s their second recall in recent months. The Boombox function needs another update so that external speakers on the car do not block audible warnings intended for pedestrians.
CARS
The Detroit Free Press

Police killing of Patrick Lyoya prompts sudden policy change on release of driving records

LANSING — The Michigan Department of State said Friday it will no longer release the driving records of victims of violence, a move that is drawing criticism from First Amendment proponents. Driving records and other motor vehicle records are routinely obtained by members of the news media and members of some other industries, such as...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
CBS Chicago

Experts say it will take a while before traffic returns to pre-pandemic normalcy

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A fascinating riddle in this pandemic world involves traffic.We've learned that the after-work commute is back to being a nightmare -- but the morning drive in, not so much.But why is that? CBS 2's Chris Tye hit the road to find out.Normal. We've been trying to get back to in so many ways. And on the roads? We have a way to go.CHRIS: "How close is Chicago to getting back to full on the road normalcy?"  BOB: "I think it's going to be awhile. " Bob Pishue of INRIX Location Analytics studies traffic patterns."We look at cities...
CHICAGO, IL
insideedition.com

After 30 Years, Teen Girl Identified After Her Body Was Dumped Next to Indiana Interstate: "She Was Not Trash"

After 30 very long years, the body of 17-year-old girl dumped on the side of Interstate 65 in Indiana finally has a name. Margaret Ann Sniegowski Jr. was the youngest of eight siblings and disappeared in 1992 from her Ohio home. Genetic testing over several years resulted in the identification of her remains, authorities announced this week.
INDIANA STATE

Community Policy