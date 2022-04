Catherine McMullen: Eviction crisis in Oregon is amplifying obstacles to votingOregon is touted as the easiest place in America to vote. When asked, "What would a system that wanted people to vote look like?" Stacey Abrams replied, "Oregon." Voting in Oregon is easy, transparent and even safe during a pandemic. Right? Oregon residents who are U.S. citizens can register to vote at age 16 to get their first ballot at age 18; can get registered through an automatic process after a visit to the DMV; and then for every election are mailed a ballot to their home. But what if...

