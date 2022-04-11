Wingra Weekly Announcements (Students)

A former college football quarterback is reportedly “fighting for his life” in the hospital this month. Jeff Klein, who played collegiately at Auburn from 1999-2001, has been hospitalized with a dire health condition. A GoFundMe has been set up for the former college football quarterback’s hospital bills.
A legendary collegiate sports broadcaster passed away at the age of 90 this weekend. Jim Turpin, the longtime voice of Illinois sports, died on Sunday. “Turpin called Illini football and men’s basketball for 42 years, retiring from the booth in 2002. He was a major player in local radio as well, serving as vice president and general manager of WDWS and WHMS in Champaign and for years hosting WDWS’ “Penny For Your Thoughts” through 2017,” the News Gazette wrote.
An epic college softball home run is going viral this week. No. 16 Georgia battled No. 11 Tennessee in softball on Monday. Georgia’s Lacey Fincher put the team on her back in the bottom of the first. Fincher absolutely demolished a ball out over the left-field wall to increase...
Buckaroos boast 9-0 start to season, look to challenge Knappa for league dominance Dwayne Nowlin doesn't want to have a great season. He wants to build a great program. Since taking over as head coach of the St. Paul High School baseball team five years ago, the Buckaroos have gradually gone from being a contender to making the playoffs to where that has become the norm. "That's what my goal is — just get better every year," Nowlin said. "At the end of the year, just look in the mirror and say, 'I got better.'" Nowlin began his tenure with...
It's time again to vote for the Intelligencer/Courier Times boys and girls Athletes of the Week for April 4-10. The Intel/Courier Times Athletes of the Week polls — one for boys and one for girls — will run from 5 p.m. Monday to 5 p.m. Wednesday. Want to...
Alex Hodowanec was close to applying as an assistant for the Pine-Richland girls lacrosse team last season but ended up taking a job coaching club volleyball. A year later, she did apply with the Rams, but this time it was for the head coaching job. Hodowanec, a former standout lacrosse...
Freshman Massimo Cereghino opens some eyes and serves notice he'll be a force with opening round of 69.The Molalla High School golf team got its season rolling by hosting a tournament April 5 at Arrowhead Golf Course. It was the first full nine holes many of the athletes had ever played, according to coach Grant Boustead. The varsity was made up of Massimo Cereghino, Tyson Ferrell, Jack Davies, Connor Galusha and Austin Case. Catelyn Pappas was the lone varsity girl and the Indians fielded nine junior varsity players as well. "The highlight of the day was the personal low score from freshman Massimo Cereghino, who shot a 69 (-2)," said Boustead. Cereghino's score topped the boy's field, which included players from Woodburn, Estacada, North Marion, Country Christian and Gladstone, by 11 strokes. Overall, Molalla finished with a score of 380, "which is a great starting point for our first tournament of the year," Boustead said. "Catelyn Pappas, playing in her first varsity contest, showed great improvement and shot a 127." Molalla gets back in action on April 18 at Langdon Farms Golf Club in Aurora. {loadposition sub-article-01}
Two Mid-Penn Keystone squads square off Tuesday evening, when Palmyra hosts Northern. The Cougars and Polar Bears face off at 6:45 p.m. Northern is searching for its first win of the season, while Palmyra is looking to build on its 3-1 start.
STOUGHTON
An aggressive approach at the plate paid dividends Monday afternoon, carrying the Janesville Craig softball team to its first victory of the season.
Coach Kristen Worm’s Cougars bashed 10 hits, four of them for extra bases, in a five-inning, 12-2 victory over Stoughton in nonconference play.
“I was happy with the way we hit...
As might be expected from a program that has won an amazing five state championships in the last nine seasons, there’s a long list of Robbinsville High School softball players who have received scholarships from the Trenton Softball Hall of Fame. Starting with Rebecca Freeman and continuing with Shea...
JACKSON -- Northwest baseball player Gage Race had six hits in two games on Monday as the Mounties swept Grass Lake 15-0 and 6-1. Ethan Anspaugh and JR Morrow each had three hits to match Race’s three in Game 1. Morrow and Trey Collard added doubles in Game 2.
The Region 1-Region 2 boys and girls basketball all-star games were played Saturday at Union City High School. Two Eisenhower seniors and one Youngsville senior were recognized for their play during the 2021-2022 season and were selected to play in the first-time event. For Eisenhower seniors Curt Darling, center, and Madison Sleeman, left, and Youngsville senior Kenzie Olewine, it was their final opportunity to represent their respective schools. In the girls game, the North came away with a 70-18 victory. Olewine scored 6 points for the South. In the boys game, the South team raced out to a 19-point halftime lead en route to an 84-59 win. Darling had 6 points for the North.
Comments / 0