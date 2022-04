Click here to read the full article. Warning: The following contains spoilers from The Good Doctor Season 5, Episode 10. Sayonara, Salen Morrison! Monday’s episode of The Good Doctor marked the end of the Ethicure CEO’s reign of terror — but not before she nearly decimated the careers of St. Bonaventure’s finest MDs. Was it Lim’s “Magnificent Seven” that was ultimately responsible for “throwing her bandit ass out of town,” or was it up to an outside force? Read on to find out… At the start of the hour, Lea and Glassman convinced Shaun to walk back his resignation and return to work. Best of...

TV SERIES ・ 29 DAYS AGO