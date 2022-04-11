ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Ex-Virginia police officer who stormed US Capitol during Jan. 6 riot is found guilty on all six charges

By David Averre For Dailymail.Com
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 1 day ago

A federal jury has convicted a former Virginia police officer of storming the U.S. Capitol with another off-duty officer to obstruct Congress from certifying President Joe Biden's 2020 electoral victory.

Jurors on Monday convicted former Rocky Mount police officer Thomas Robertson of all six counts he faced, in what is the second of hundreds of cases stemming from the Jan. 6, 2021 riot.

These including charges that he interfered with police officers at the Capitol and that he entered a restricted area with a dangerous weapon, a large wooden stick.

His sentencing hearing wasn't immediately scheduled.

Robertson's jury trial comes after he was turned over to the authorities by his mentee in the police department who pleaded guilty to a charge of conspiracy and offered to co-operate with prosecutors.

Robertson did not testify at his trial, which started last Tuesday, but jurors deliberated for several hours over two days before reaching their unanimous verdict.

One juror, who spoke to The Associated Press only on condition of anonymity, said as she left the courthouse: 'I think the government made a really compelling case and the evidence was fairly overwhelming.'

But defense attorney Mark Rollins said Robertson will appeal the jury's verdict.

'While Mr. Robertson disagrees with the jury's decision, he respects the rule of law,' Rollins said in a statement.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48rRdf_0f6ijfMT00
This Jan. 6, 2021 photo made available by the United States Capitol Police in a complaint and arrest warrant shows Rocky Mount Police Department Sgt. Thomas 'T.J.' Robertson (right) and officer Jacob Fracker (left) in the Capitol in front of a statute of John Stark, a Revolutionary War officer famous for writing the state motto of New Hampshire, 'Live Free or Die.'
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YcJRu_0f6ijfMT00
A large group of protesters stand on the East steps of the Capitol Building after storming its grounds on January 6, 2021 in Washington, DC

A key witness for prosecutors in his case was Jacob Fracker, who also served on the Rocky Mount police force and viewed Robertson as a mentor and father figure.

Fracker was scheduled to be tried alongside Robertson before he pleaded guilty last month to a conspiracy charge and agreed to cooperate with authorities.

Fracker testified Thursday that he had hoped the mob that attacked the Capitol could overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election.

Robertson was charged with six counts: obstruction of Congress, interfering with officers during a civil disorder, entering a restricted area while carrying a dangerous weapon, disorderly or disruptive conduct in a restricted area while carrying a dangerous weapon, disorderly or disruptive conduct inside the Capitol building, and obstruction.

The last charge stems from his alleged post-riot destruction of cellphones belonging to him and Fracker.

During the trial's closing arguments Friday, Assistant U.S. Attorney Risa Berkower said Robertson went to Washington and joined a 'violent vigilante mob' because he believed the election was stolen from then-President Donald Trump.

He used the wooden stick to interfere with outnumbered police before he joined the crowd pouring into the Capitol, she said.

'The defendant did all this because he wanted to overturn the election,' Berkower said.

Rollins conceded that Robertson broke the law when he entered the Capitol during the riot.

He encouraged jurors to convict Robertson of misdemeanor offenses but urged them to acquit Robertson of felony charges that he used the stick as a dangerous weapon and that he intended to stop Congress from certifying the Electoral College vote.

'There were no plans to go down there and say, ''I'm going to stop Congress from doing this vote,'' Rollins said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oD64r_0f6ijfMT00
People are pictured storming the U.S. Capitol building, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington

Fracker testified that he initially believed that he was merely trespassing when he entered the Capitol building. However, he ultimately pleaded guilty to conspiring with Robertson to obstruct Congress.

Under cross-examination by Rollins, Fracker said he did not have a 'verbal agreement' with anybody to obstruct the joint session of Congress.

Fracker said he believed everybody in the mob 'pretty much had the same goal' and did not need for it to be 'said out loud.'

Robertson and Fracker drove with a neighbor to Washington on the morning of Jan. 6. Robertson brought three gas masks for them to use, according to prosecutors.

After listening to speeches near the Washington Monument, Fracker, Robertson and the neighbor walked toward the Capitol, donned the gas masks and joined the growing mob, prosecutors said. Robertson stopped to help his neighbor, who was having trouble breathing. Fracker broke off and entered the building before Robertson, but they reunited inside the Capitol.

Defense attorney Camille Wagner told jurors that Robertson only went into the Capitol because he wanted to retrieve Fracker, who entered the Capitol a few minutes before Robertson. Wagner said the U.S. Army veteran was using the stick to help him walk because he has a limp from getting shot in the right thigh while working as a private contractor for the U.S. Defense Department in Afghanistan in 2011.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TkHry_0f6ijfMT00
Jacob Anthony Chansley, also known as Jake Angeli, of Arizona, stands with other supporters of U.S. President Donald Trump as they demonstrate on the second floor of the U.S. Capitol near the entrance to the Senate after breaching security defenses, in Washington, U.S., January 6, 2021
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1B5I16_0f6ijfMT00
More than 770 people have been charged with federal crimes related to the riot. Over 250 of them have pleaded guilty, mostly to misdemeanors

Jurors saw some of Robertson's vitriolic posts on social media before and after the Capitol riot. In a Facebook post on Nov. 7, 2020, Robertson said 'being disenfranchised by fraud is my hard line.'

'I've spent most of my adult life fighting a counter insurgency. (I'm) about to become part of one, and a very effective one,' he wrote.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Elizabeth Aloi told jurors that Robertson was charged for his actions, not his political beliefs. Wagner also said Robertson should be judged by his actions, not his words.

The town fired Robertson and Fracker after the riot. Rocky Mount is about 25 miles south of Roanoke and has roughly 5,000 residents.

Robertson has been jailed since Cooper ruled in July that he violated the terms of his pretrial release by possessing firearms.

More than 770 people have been charged with federal crimes related to the riot. Over 250 of them have pleaded guilty, mostly to misdemeanors.

U.S. District Judge Trevor McFadden convicted New Mexico elected official Couy Griffin last month of illegally entering restricted Capitol grounds but acquitted him of engaging in disorderly conduct.

On Wednesday, McFadden acquitted another New Mexico man, Matthew Martin, of all four charges that he faced.

Comments / 0

Related
Salon

Capitol rioter begs to stay out of jail, says she has already lost her job and marriage

Trump supporters gather outside the U.S. Capitol building following a "Stop the Steal" rally on January 06, 2021 in Washington, DC. A pro-Trump mob stormed the Capitol earlier, breaking windows and clashing with police officers. Trump supporters gathered in the nation's capital to protest the ratification of President-elect Joe Biden's Electoral College victory over President Donald Trump in the 2020 election. (Spencer Platt/Getty Images)
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

Convicted Cowboys for Trump founder complains Marjorie Taylor Greene didn’t attend his Capitol riot trial

Couy Griffin, the New Mexico county commissioner convicted Tuesday for trespassing on Capitol grounds during the January 6 riot, is unhappy with Marjorie Taylor Greene and other far right representatives for missing his brief trail in Washington. ““I know Marjorie Taylor Greene personally,” Mr Griffin said outside the courtroom following his guilty verdict on Tuesday. “I didn’t see Marjorie one time around this trial right here that’s affecting January 6. I didn’t see Louie Gohmert here. I didn’t see Matt Gaetz.”In a statement provided to Newsweek, a spokesperson for Ms Greene wrote that “Congresswoman Greene has been one of the...
ADVOCACY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
The Independent

Father ‘who lost 25 members of family including wife and twin babies’ in Syria gas attack wants justice

Gas attack victims from Syria have called for justice as those accountable remain unpunished, five years after the deadly chemical attacks. Abdel Hamid al-Youssef said 25 members of his family, including his wife and infant twins, were killed when poison gas was dropped on their home town Khan Sheikhoun, Syria in 2017. A UN-backed inquiry concluded the chemical attack was launched by the Syrian state. But as the attack reaches its five year anniversary, survivors and human rights campaigners say the failure to hold anyone accountable for chemical attacks in Syria could encourage further use of such banned weapons.“In seconds,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
The Independent

Cowboys for Trump founder says he will ride a horse to first day of Capitol riot trial

An elected official from New Mexico has vowed to ride a horse to court on Monday for his trial on charges that he illegally entered the US Capitol grounds on the day a pro-Trump mob disrupted the certification of Joe Biden's presidential election victory.That's not the only unusual feature of the case against Otero County Commissioner Couy Griffin, whose trial in Washington, DC, will be the second among the hundreds of people charged with federal crimes related to the 6 January 2021 siege.Mr Griffin is one of the few riot defendants who isn't accused of entering the Capitol or...
ADVOCACY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Capitol#Police#Sentencing#Defense Department#Congress#The Associated Press
WITF

‘Cowboys for Trump’ leader is given a mixed verdict in his Jan. 6 Capitol riot trial

Unlike many charged in the insurrection, Griffin was not accused of entering the Capitol building itself or of assaulting any law enforcement officers. (Washington) — A federal judge found a New Mexico elected official and founder of “Cowboys for Trump” guilty on one count and not guilty on another in the second trial relating to the Jan. 6, 2021, U.S. Capitol insurrection.
U.S. POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
United States Department of Defense
NewsBreak
Facebook
Law & Crime

‘It’s Just Halo’: 3 Sisters Sentenced to Prison for Conspiracy to Shoot One of Their Ex-Partners Over Child Custody Dispute

Three Oklahoma sisters were recently sentenced to prison over a plot to shoot one of their ex-partners because of a child custody dispute. Tierzah Mapson, 29, gave birth to the child in question in 2013. In 2014, a North Carolina court gave her physical custody with the father granted visitation rights subject to amendment by both parties.
TULSA, OK
Kait 8

Arkansas man pleads guilty to his role in Jan. 6 Capitol riot

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KAIT) - A Heber Springs man pleaded guilty Thursday to his part in the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. Robert Thomas “Bob” Snow pleaded guilty to one count of parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a Capitol building. When he is sentenced on July...
WASHINGTON, DC
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

334K+
Followers
29K+
Post
146M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy