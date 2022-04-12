Attempted homicide suspect arrested after chase in Redwood County

CLOVIS, N.M. (KRQE) – The Clovis Police Department investigated a Wednesday night homicide. Around 9:45 p.m. CPD officers responded to shots fired call at 201 N Main Street. Officers were directed to an apartment complex at the 100 block of East 2nd Street. According to police when officers arrived at the scene they found a female […]
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS) - Two people were arrested and one is wanted in connection with a homicide in Orangeburg. The Orangeburg Department of Public Safety is asking for the public’s help locating the third suspect, who has not been identified for the homicide that happened on March 6 on Russell Street.
MIDWAY TOWNSHIP, Minn. (WCCO) — St. Louis County authorities say they’re investigating after a man was apparently shot multiple times last weekend.
The shooting reportedly happened at about 1:15 p.m. Sunday. Responding deputies were called to the area of Interstate 35, just north of Midway Road.
There they found a man limping on the side of the highway, with apparent gunshot wounds to both of his legs. The victim was said to be uncooperative with investigators.
Eventually, deputies determined the shooting had happened near Ormsby Road and Thompson Hill Road in Midway Township. They found six shell casings and another bullet.
The 39-year-old victim’s injuries were not life-threatening.
Police say they have arrested a 29-year-old from Esko, Minnesota in connection with the case. They said that there’s no threat to the public.
A body was found near Minnesota Elementary School on Wednesday, and has been identified as 22-year-old Christiana Rocha, according to local Rochester Minnesota outlet KIMT. The remains of the young woman had been found near a snow pile in Gage Elementary’s parking lot by someone who was walking their dog, according to the authorities.
ABERDEEN, S.D. (KELO) — Authorities in Aberdeen are asking for help identifying two men. In a Facebook post, police say they’d like to identify the males in reference to suspicious activity. If you have any information you are asked to contact the Aberdeen Police Department at 605-626-7911.
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A driver died in a head-on crash that happened along Hiawatha Avenue in Minneapolis Monday afternoon.
The Minneapolis Police Department says the crash happened at the intersection with 26th Street.
A witness told WCCO that the driver of a vehicle was heading south on Hiawatha at a high rate of speed before jumping through the median and into the northbound lanes, crashing into another vehicle.
The driver of the vehicle that crossed the median was extricated from the passenger side door, MPD said, and was said to be without a pulse when he was transported to the hospital. The police department later confirmed the driver had died.
The Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the driver as 49-year-old Elbert Robinson of Minneapolis.
The driver of the other vehicle was said to have suffered some facial injuries and was also transported to the hospital. That driver’s condition was not immediately available.
It’s not yet clear what caused the first driver to cross over the median.
(Grand Forks, ND) -- The Grand Forks man who was found in an alley back in February has had his cause of death released. The Grand Forks Police Department says Anthony Valdez died of hypothermia, and his death is being ruled accidental. The 26-year-old was originally found in the alley...
Brooklyn Park, MN - The Brooklyn Park Police Department has released an incredible photo from a video that captured a gun battle outside a shopping center Friday afternoon. Very little information has been released at this time. The suburban Minneapolis law enforcement agency did report that officers responded to reports of shots fired at the Shingle Creek Crossings retail center just before 1:40 PM. Brooklyn Park police indicated they received reports from multiple callers that three suspects were involved and left in a black Jeep Grand Cherokee.
LINDSTROM, Minn. (WCCO) — A suspected drinking-and-driving crash over the weekend has a family re-living the loss of a loved one.
The woman behind the wheel was on probation for a different crash four years ago that took the life of a father, and Rich Lovdal’s brother, Kevin.
“I’ve never experienced an instant loss like Kevin. It just tore at you. No time to say goodbye,” Lovdal said.
WCCO heard from Kevin’s family, and the latest crash victims share their experience.
The Lakes Area Police Department tells WCCO they received numerous 911 calls concerned about the driver of this white car before she...
MINNEAPOLIS -- A St. Cloud woman was shot and killed in Minneapolis. The Hennepin County Medical Examiner says 30-year-old Ta-Nasha Austin of St. Cloud was shot just after 7:30 a.m. Friday outside of a home. She was taken to Hennepin Healthcare where she died from a gunshot wound to the chest.
An arrest has been made after a single-vehicle crash in Burnsville resulted in the death of a 16-year-old Lakeville North High School student. On Monday evening the police department announced that a 21-year-old Farmington man has been arrested on suspicion of criminal vehicular homicide. Police say he was driving the vehicle that crashed Saturday morning, killing 16-year-old Sydney Kohner and injuring 15-year-old Carmen Braun, of Rosemount.
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A fourth person has been charged in the beating death of a Minneapolis man last spring.
Carlos Macias-Aviles is charged with two counts of second-degree murder, one with intent and one without, court documents filed in Hennepin County Thursday show.
Three other people — Ivan Contreras-Sanchez, Arturo Morales-Ceras and Tomasa Leshae Martinez — have been charged in connection with the killing.
According to a criminal complaint, family members reported a man — later identified as Manuel Mandujano — missing on April 4, 2021. People at an encampment for the unhoused told the family he was killed in a fight with...
The teen killed in a single-vehicle crash in Burnsville Saturday morning has been identified as Lakeville North High School student Sydney Kohner. "With deep sadness, we are writing to share some difficult news. We have been notified by law enforcement that Sydney Kohner, a sophomore student at our school passed away as a result of a single vehicle crash that occurred yesterday in Burnsville. Our hearts are with the Kohner family," Lakeville North Principal Kim Budde said in a letter to families.
Tamara Cornelius, 31, was shot and killed while pumping gas at an Exxon gas station in Upper Merion Township, Pa., which is approximately 15 miles outside of Philadelphia. Cornelius was pregnant and her ex-boyfriend is now a suspect. According to a news release, the shooting occurred on April 8 at...
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Police say more than 150 shots were fired at a massive gathering in south Minneapolis Sunday morning, but no one appears to have been injured.
The Minneapolis Police Department said officers from all five precincts responded just after 4 a.m. to the 2500 block of 24th Avenue South in the Seward neighborhood.
Police said there was “a large gathering of hundreds of vehicles and people at the scene” and that “shots rang out several times.”
In all, police said more than 150 rounds were fired in a two-block radius in 10 minutes.
The police department is investigating.
WEST ST PAUL, Minn. — West St. Paul police say a juvenile male suffered multiple gunshot wounds just before 1 p.m. Monday. Police say they were called to a residence on the 400 block of Roeller Avenue where they located the victim with "non-life threatening" gunshot wounds to his legs.
SPRING LAKE PARK, Minn. (WCCO) — A driver suspected of being under the influence crashed into a box truck on a north metro overpass Monday afternoon, causing a fiery chain reaction.
The Minnesota State Patrol says the crash happened at about 2:30 p.m. on Highway 10 over MN 65 in Spring Lake Park.
RAW VIDEO: Car Strikes Box Truck On Metro Highway
A MnDOT camera captured the incident, showing a speeding sedan driving erratically onto the highway from an on-ramp. The sedan strikes the front of the eastbound box truck, causing the truck driver to overcorrect and smash into the highway’s side wall, nearly driving off the overpass onto MN 65. The box truck then becomes engulfed in flames.
There were only two drivers involved in the crash, and both suffered injuries described as non-life threatening. Investigators suspect the driver of the sedan was “driving while impaired.” The state patrol is investigating.
Eastbound Hwy. 10 is still closed as of early Monday evening.
A Toronto police officer who's been on the force for 16 years is facing 10 charges for allegedly stealing a missing person's things. The Toronto Police Service said in a press release on Tuesday that 48-year-old Constable Boris Borissov has been arrested and charged for theft and has since been suspended with pay under the Police Services Act.
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — As the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration warns of mass overdoses involving fentanyl, another South Dakota man is charged with selling the drug. The case against Jeremy James Simon dates back to September. Court papers say that’s when he sold the drug to someone, and...
ST PAUL, Minn. — A fatal crash in St. Paul closed a portion of I-35 eastbound for several hours on Tuesday night, and also sent six people to local hospitals with injuries. The Minnesota State Patrol says a 2017 Ford Fusion entered I-35 eastbound from the Victoria Avenue ramp heading the wrong way around 9:45 p.m.
