We've heard about a lot of products having shortage issues across the country since the pandemic started. And every week it seems like we have the threat of adding something new to the list. But for as much as we hear about it, I haven't really seemed to notice much in the way of shortages at the store. And thankfully, nothing has been on the same level as the great toilet paper famine of 2020. But there are those around Missoula that are really feeling the pain of inflation and shipping issues when it comes to food - and it directly affects those that need it most.

MISSOULA, MT ・ 5 DAYS AGO