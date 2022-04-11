Sam Asghari Gushes About Fatherhood After Britney Spears Announces Pregnancy: ‘Something I Have Always Looked Forward To’

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari. Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Celebrating his future! After Britney Spears shared that she is pregnant with her third child, Sam Asghari gushed about his love for family.

"Marriage and kids are a natural part of a strong relationship filled with love and respect," Asghari, 28, captioned a print that showed a family of lions via Instagram on Monday, April 11. "Fatherhood is something i have always looked forward to and i don’t take lightly. It is the most important job i will ever do🙏."

Earlier that day, the Grammy winner, 40, shocked her followers when she announced that she was expecting a baby.

"I lost so much weight to go on my Maui trip only to gain it back 🤷🏼‍♀️🤷🏼‍♀️🤷🏼‍♀️ … I thought 'Geez … what happened to my stomach ???' My husband said 'No you’re food pregnant silly 🤪 !!!' So I got a pregnancy test … and uhhhhh well … I am having a baby 👶🏼," Spears wrote in a lengthy Instagram post on Monday, April 11. "Four days later I got a little more food pregnant 🤰🏼🙈🙈🙈 It’s growing !!! If two are in there … I might just loose [sic] it 😬😬😬😬😬😬."

The singer continued: "It’s hard because when I was pregnant I had perinatal depression … I have to say it is absolutely horrible 😔 … women didn’t talk about it back then … some people considered it dangerous if a woman complained like that with a baby inside her … but now women talk about it everyday … thank Jesus we don’t have to keep that pain a reserved proper secret 🤫 😬😬😬 … This time I will be doing yoga 🧘‍♀️ every day !!! Spreading lots of joy and love 💕 !!!"

Spears and Asghari first met on the set of her 2016 "Slumber Party" music video and went Instagram official one year later. The couple have been vocal about their plans to start a family over the years.

In March 2021, a source exclusively told Us Weekly that the model was excited about his future with Spears . “Sam would love to start a family with Britney," an insider revealed. “He’s always dreamt of having children and thinks he would be a great father. He’s a natural around little kids.”

The "Toxic" singer later opened up about how her conservatorship prevented her from having a child with her then-boyfriend. "I would like to progressively move forward, and I want to have the real deal. I want to be able to get married and have a baby. I was told right now in the conservatorship, I’m not able to get married or have a baby," Spears, who shares Sean, 15, and Jayden, 14, with ex Kevin Federline , told a judge in June 2021. "I have an IUD inside of myself right now so I don’t get pregnant. I wanted to take the IUD out so I could start trying to have another baby.”

One month before the Crossroads star’s conservatorship was terminated in November 2021, Asghari popped the question to Spears . “The couple made their long-standing relationship official today and are deeply touched by the support, dedication and love expressed to them,” his manager, Brandon Cohen , told Us in September 2021.

Ahead of Spears' surprising post, Asghari discussed the pair's strong connection . “Everything’s amazing," he told Entertainment Tonight in late March. "We’re so excited to start a new chapter, and everything’s so positive from here on out. Everything is going to be new from here on out."