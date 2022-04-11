Fitness center AKT Westchase celebrates grand opening

Looking to shed some pandemic pounds? Kent is auctioning off its fitness equipment, after closing its fitness center in December. Angela Manley, Kent's Parks and Recreation director, said she decided to close the fitness center in December. Manley said the pandemic prompted her to take a closer look at the center because she knew attendance was low. She found out that the center had been losing money almost since its opening in 2013.

KENT, OH ・ 24 DAYS AGO