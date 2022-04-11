ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas County, TX

Dallas County Reports a Total of 420 New Positive 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Cases and 9 Deaths, Including 167 Probable Cases and 9 New Cases within 14 days of Specimen Collection Date

DFW Community News
DFW Community News
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

As of 12:00 pm April 08, 2022, Dallas County Health and Human Services is reporting 420 additional positive cases of 2019 novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in Dallas County, 253 confirmed cases, and 167 probable cases. There is a cumulative total of 478,683 confirmed cases (PCR test). There is a cumulative total of...

www.duncanville.com

Comments / 0

Related
US News and World Report

Several States See Increases in Coronavirus Cases

New coronavirus infections are increasing in a handful of states as the highly transmissible BA.2, or “stealth omicron,” spreads across the country. New York, Arizona, New Jersey, Maine, Delaware and Georgia are among the states seeing increasing coronavirus cases, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. The trend...
ARIZONA STATE
MinnPost

Coronavirus in Minnesota: Another week of low case counts

On Tuesdays, MinnPost provides weekly updates that cover COVID-19 developments in Minnesota from the previous Wednesday to present. COVID-19 case counts remain low in Minnesota. That’s indicated in official case counts (though average daily case numbers are up slightly over last week) and in wastewater data from every region of the state.
MINNESOTA STATE
NBC News

Incomplete data likely masks a rise in U.S. Covid cases as focus on infection counts fades

At first glance, U.S. Covid cases appear to have plateaued over the last two weeks, with a consistent average of around 30,000 per day, according to NBC News' tally. But disease experts say incomplete data likely masks an upward trend. In Washington, D.C., for instance, several high-profile government figures recently tested positive, including House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki and Attorney General Merrick Garland.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Coppell, TX
Local
Texas Coronavirus
Dallas, TX
Coronavirus
Local
Texas Health
City
Duncanville, TX
City
Desoto, TX
County
Dallas County, TX
City
Dallas, TX
Local
Texas Government
Dallas County, TX
Health
City
Sunnyvale, TX
City
Balch Springs, TX
Dallas, TX
Government
Dallas, TX
Health
Dallas County, TX
Government
beckershospitalreview.com

Syphilis, gonorrhea cases jumped amid pandemic: 5 CDC findings

Reported cases of sexually transmitted diseases fell during the start of the pandemic — likely due to a drop in screenings — but most rose by the end of 2020, new CDC data shows. The CDC's 2020 STD surveillance report, released April 12, is based on 2020 case...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Cdc#Specimen#Dallas College
NBC News

Seven days, 18,000 deaths: A look at omicron’s deadliest week

Peggy Rampersad believed everyone should have a signature style, and hers included red lipstick and circular black-rimmed eyeglasses. A retired sociologist and academic, she loved art, opera, dancing and music. When she lost her hair from chemotherapy after one of her three bouts with cancer, she grew a faux-hawk and tipped it blonde. When she lost her eyesight from macular degeneration, she started going to her local gym and attending fitness classes for seniors three times a week.
FREDERICKSBURG, VA
buckinghamshirelive.com

Covid rates across Bucks drop after free testing ends

Recorded coronavirus rates have decreased since lateral flow tests are no longer free. According to the latest figures released by Public Health England, coronavirus rates and cases have dropped week-on-week. Data published on Monday night, April 11, shows the number of cases and infection rates across Buckinghamshire from the last...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
USAFacts

US Coronavirus vaccine tracker

At least 254,599,776 people or 77% of the population have received at least one dose. Overall, 216,690,804 people or 65% of the population are considered fully vaccinated. Additionally, 96,035,748 people or 29% of the population have received a booster dose. Percent of people receiving vaccines in the US. In the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Data from new CDC study reveal key trends in US healthcare personnel COVID-19 exposures

A study conducted by researchers from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) provides the first assessment of reported COVID-19 exposures over time among U.S. healthcare personnel (HCP) during the global pandemic. Findings from the study, published today in the American Journal of Infection Control (AJIC), suggest that HCPs diagnosed with COVID-19 were most likely to be exposed to SARS-CoV-2 in their workplaces as COVID-19 cases increased in their communities, and offer insights for reducing HCP exposures and risk during future outbreaks.
HEALTH SERVICES
DFW Community News

DFW Community News

Dallas, TX
33K+
Followers
84K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Stay on top of the latest breaking community news in and around the DFW area.

Comments / 0

Community Policy