Dallas County Reports a Total of 420 New Positive 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Cases and 9 Deaths, Including 167 Probable Cases and 9 New Cases within 14 days of Specimen Collection Date

Peggy Rampersad believed everyone should have a signature style, and hers included red lipstick and circular black-rimmed eyeglasses. A retired sociologist and academic, she loved art, opera, dancing and music. When she lost her hair from chemotherapy after one of her three bouts with cancer, she grew a faux-hawk and tipped it blonde. When she lost her eyesight from macular degeneration, she started going to her local gym and attending fitness classes for seniors three times a week.

FREDERICKSBURG, VA ・ 6 DAYS AGO