Sylvania STEM Center raises funds for new building

The Sylvania STEM Center has found a new home — a building on Sylvania Avenue, centrally located, with enough space for new programs and more kids.

“It just checked all the boxes and would really fit our needs well,” said Tom Burnworth, executive director of SSC.

Now, they just need to raise the money to buy it.

Mr. Burnworth said the organization only really needs enough for a down payment — SSC can afford a mortgage. The goal is to raise somewhere between $120,000 to $150,000, and so far, about $43,000 has been received through donations.

The organization’s current space is about 3,000 square feet, Mr. Burnworth said, and it needs about 9,000 square feet.

Donations can be made through the organization’s website, www.sylvaniastem.org , or sent to the SSC’s current location at 3315 Centennial Road, Suite H, Sylvania.

To secure the building, the money needs to be raised by June, Mr. Burnworth said. If all goes according to plan, the organization could likely make the transition to the new space by August.

As an organization, SSC offers programs for kids at every grade level, including Lego League teams and robotics competitions. Mr. Burnworth said the organization serves approximately 5,500 to 6,000 kids.

“This is real hands-on learning,” he said. “Hands-on learning for kids is incredibly important.”

Only 35 to 45 children can comfortably work on their projects in the space the SSC currently has. Paige Sloma, educational specialist for SSC, said the back room has to be rearranged several times per week between the high schoolers who work with metal and blades and the young elementary kids working with Legos.

“We’re constantly flipping,” she said. “We want it to be safe for them.”

What the SSC offers to youth is not just engineering skills, Ms. Sloma said, but the opportunity to create something as well as learn how to try and problem-solve in ways that can be applied to any field or industry, including academics.

“For the kids, they have the ability to try things they would never try anywhere else,” she said. “They can be creative at their own pace.”

Partly because there is little space left for new programs, Mr. Burnworth said the SSC brought some of its programming to elementary classrooms — first through fifth grade — in Sylvania.

With more space, he said the organization could also add the Electric Vehicle Grand Prix, a program started at Purdue University that opened up to high school where students race electric go-karts.

“I really think that would be the next really cool add here,” Mr. Burnworth said.

Mr. Burnworth said the organization started in 2011 and began looking for a new building in 2019. The pandemic put the search on hold, and last year SSC was included in the plans for a new Sylvania recreation facility and community center.

But voters turned down the levy that would have funded such a facility, and Mr. Burnworth said he heard from several people who thought SSC would be better off on its own and in its own space. Soon after that, Mr. Burnworth said the new building became available.

“I truly believe things work out the way they’re supposed to,” he said.