Having a Home Charger Makes Living With Our Long-Term Mini EV Easy

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Whenever we get close to the water and have our phones on us, we get a little nervous. Sometimes we’re just near a fountain at the mall and start fearing that a stray drop could land on our phone and somehow fall directly into the charging port or something, which is admittedly a little paranoid, but what about at the beach? Or if you have the chance to go kayaking, or snorkeling, or head to a water park or go on a family resort vacation? For those times, you do want more protection for your phone, and that’s where these affordable waterproof phone pouches on Amazon come into play.

