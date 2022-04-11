ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Williamson County, TN

District 11: Charles Wayne Garrett

williamsonherald.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRepublican candidate for Williamson County Commission, District 11. Age and occupation: 68, retired certified public accountant (CPA) and retired certified internal auditor (CIA) Education: Bachelor’s degree in accounting, University of Alabama-Huntsville. Family: I have been married for 50 years to my wife, Vi. We moved to Williamson County...

www.williamsonherald.com

DFW Community News

Garrett Chase Thomas

It is with extreme sadness that we announce the passing of our son, Garrett Chase Thomas (G-Tom). He was our world and will be deeply missed. We were unprepared for this unexpected loss, but he touched the lives of many and pray he will always be remembered for his heart, determination, and passion for life. We feel so blessed that he was our son. Garrett was 21, grew up in Argyle and passed away Sunday, March 13, 2022, in Conway, AR. He was born on August 28, 2000, to Jennifer and Jeff (Bo) Thomas in Lewisville. Garrett graduated from Argyle High School in 2019, where he played football and baseball. He was currently attending and playing football at the University of Central Arkansas in Conway. He was a junior in college and played tight end for the Bears. He was on the Dean’s List and currently had a 3.44 GPA. Garrett had a “larger than life” personality that infected any room he was in. He went full speed into life, whether it was duck hunting, fishing, football, friendships, he gave his all to everything he did. He was a Christian and we know he and his “Papa” are probably crappie fishing as we speak. Garrett is survived by his mother, father, sister’s Kristen and Kami, his grandparents Johnny & Carol Chase, his grandmother Pat Thomas, his uncle, Barry Chase, and countless relatives and friends. He is preceded in death by his Papa, David Thomas.
ARGYLE, TX
Post Register

Moulton, Charles

Charles Alfred Moulton, 73, passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by family on March 21, 2022 after a courageous battle with cancer. A beloved husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather, Charles lived a life of devoted service to his family, church, and country. Charles grew up on a ranch near Jackson Hole, Wyoming in what is now Grand Teton National Park. He served in the United States Air Force for twenty-four years including in the Vietnam War and the First Gulf War. He was awarded the Air Medal, Air Force Commendation Medal with One Bronze Oak Leaf Cluster, and the Air Force Achievement Medal along with many other awards and commendations. Charles had a life-long love of Scouting, and he supported dozens of young people, including many of his children and grandchildren, in their Scouting journey. He received the Silver Beaver Award and the District Award of Merit among many other honors for his service. Charles was also an avid geocacher. He found over 8,600 caches and hid another 210 across the country. Charles is survived by Carolyn Moulton, his eternal companion of 53 years, as well as his five children, Douglas A. Moulton (Lucy), Julie Bendixsen (Byron), Heidi VanWalraven (Brandon), Annette Dopp (David), and Lisa Kent (Brandon) as well as twenty-five grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his mother Shirley Jean Moulton Burzynski, sister Sheila Jean Boyd, brother Robert "Bob" Moulton, brother James "Jim" Moulton, and sister Debra "Debbie" Ebat. He has reunited with his father Reed Lowell Moulton, sister Mary Ann Moulton, brother Reed Lowell Moulton Junior, and grandsons Andrew and Brayden Kent. A viewing will be held on Friday, March 25th from 5:30-7:00 P.M. at Newdale Church (350 Church Street, Newdale, Idaho). The funeral service will also be held at Newdale Church on Saturday, March 26th at 11:00 A.M. Those with Scouting shirts are encouraged to wear them to the service. Charles will be laid to rest in Victor Cemetery in Teton County, Idaho. In lieu of flowers or other gifts, Charles' family encourages well-wishers to donate to the Grand Teton Council or to share your memories of Charles' work with Scouting. Charles 10/9/1948 - 3/21/2022Alfred Moulton.
NEWDALE, ID
Tennessee Lookout

A travel nurse leaves fears of hospital drug tampering across three states

Health officials in at least three states are investigating a travel nurse suspected of tampering with and potentially contaminating vials and syringes of opioid painkillers in two hospitals, then returning the vials to medication cabinets where they could be unknowingly given to patients. One hundred patients who may have been exposed to contaminated syringes last […] The post A travel nurse leaves fears of hospital drug tampering across three states appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
TENNESSEE STATE

