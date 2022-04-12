ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Record fine for Dutch tax office over personal data list

ABC News
ABC News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L78nW_0f6haI4o00

The Netherlands' data protection watchdog imposed a record 3.7 million euro ($4 million) fine Tuesday on the country's tax office for unlawfully processing and storing personal information in a “black list” used to detect fraud.

Data Protection Authority's Chairman Aleid Wolfsen said the government's Taxation Service “violated the rights of the 270,000 people on that list in an unprecedented way."

“For over 6 years, people were often wrongly labeled as fraudsters, with dire consequences,” said Wolfsen.

It was the latest in a string of rebukes for Dutch tax authorities, including a fine of 2.75 million euros last year for what the Data Protection Authority called discriminatory practices in a long-running scandal centered on efforts to stamp out fraud with child welfare payments.

The last Dutch government resigned early last year to take responsibility for the welfare fraud scandal.

In the latest case, the authority said that tax authorities collected personal information without a proper legal foundation, often got personal details wrong, leading to people being incorrectly labeled as fraudsters, and did not adequately protect the list.

An internal investigation also revealed that tax office staff were instructed to use the nationality and appearance of people as criteria for gauging whether they could be considered fraud risks.

“If you had a Turkish, Moroccan or East European nationality, then you were further investigated without good reason,” Wolfsen said. “This discrimination is unacceptable.”

The data protection agency said that the tax authorities stopped using the black list in February 2020.

The government minister in charge of the tax office, Marnix van Rij, said the decision was “hard and undeniable and shows once again that fundamental improvements are necessary at the Taxation Service.”

He called the fine “a painful, but understandable conclusion given the seriousness of the findings” and said he would not appeal.

Comments / 0

Related
95.3 MNC

Deadline for taxpayers to fine tax returns is approaching

A reminder for taxpayers that individual income tax returns are due in less than a month. Whether to the federal government of the state, returns must be filed electronically or postmarked through the U.S. Postal Service by 11:59 p.m. on Monday, April 18. The IRS says choosing electronic filing and...
MICHIGAN STATE
Reuters

Meta's plans to build Dutch data centre hit political glitch

AMSTERDAM, March 22 (Reuters) - The Dutch Senate on Tuesday passed a motion calling on the government to "use its powers" to temporarily block the construction of Facebook owner Meta's (FB.O) planned giant data centre in the Netherlands. In December the town of Zeewolde, 50 km east of Amsterdam, approved...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Personal Data#Welfare Fraud#Dutch#Taxation Service#Turkish#Moroccan#East European
Reuters

Dutch watchdog fines Apple again, says evaluating new proposal

AMSTERDAM, March 21 (Reuters) - The Dutch antitrust watchdog said Apple had sent it "new proposals" on Monday to try to resolve a long-running dispute over the company's failure to make it possible for dating app developers to use non-Apple payment methods in the Netherlands. The Authority for Consumers and...
BUSINESS
Daily Mail

Rishi 'is AREADY putting together new cost-of-living bailout' as Cabinet minister admits it is not 'job done' - and Chancellor's personal ratings slump to record low after his tax-heavy Spring Statement

Rishi Sunak is already putting together another cost-of-living bailout after his personal ratings slumped to a record low in the wake of the mini-Budget. The Chancellor has tried to calm anger over soaring inflation and energy bills promising the government 'will continue to stand by your side'. But amid claims...
INCOME TAX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Taxation
Place
Europe
Country
Netherlands
NewsBreak
Data Privacy
pymnts

Internet Crime Center Issues Warning About New Texting Scam

The U.S. Internet Crime Complaint Center, also known as IC3, is warning the public about a cybersecurity scam that tricks people into transferring funds in order to “reverse” instant payments, according to an FBI press release. Cybercriminals are targeting victims by sending text messages with what appear to...
PUBLIC SAFETY
ABC News

ABC News

609K+
Followers
147K+
Post
330M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy