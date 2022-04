Editor’s note: This is part one of a seven-part series on what readers should know about adult-use, or recreational, cannabis in Connecticut. Hello all, and welcome to the online version of Cannabis CT, a seven-day newsletter course Hearst Connecticut debuted earlier in 2022. Last year, Connecticut legalized cannabis for residents who are 21 and up. But 2022 is the year some key milestones arrive, including the debut of recreational stores in towns that will allow them (more on that to come).

