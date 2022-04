(BPT) - Regardless of whether you’re excited or apprehensive about returning to the office, it’s natural to feel anxious about how “opening up” will impact the routine you’ve settled into over the past couple of years. For some, this is a welcomed change, providing familiar ways to socialize and collaborate. For others, this may feel like an end of an era of unprecedented flexibility and the work-from-home life. A recent study by Expedia.com found that over half of Americans were able to travel more due to flexible work policies and more than one in 10 took a workcation last year. However, the same study revealed that a whopping 72% felt more burned out in 2021 due to the stress of the pandemic and more than half (54%) of working adults felt working from home has made it more difficult to be unplugged from work when off the clock.

CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE ・ 14 DAYS AGO