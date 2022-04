(BPT) - Doing your taxes is not on anyone’s list of favorite activities, but the good news is, there are things you can do to prepare for tax day that can help make the process a little more efficient. Whether you’re getting ready to do your own personal taxes or helping a family member to do theirs, here are some tips and tools you can use to help make preparing them go more smoothly.

INCOME TAX ・ 16 DAYS AGO