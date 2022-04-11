Expert Series: A Vision of Health Equity and Inclusion for All

For a long time, the health industry celebrated low fat diets and marketed them as the key to weight loss. However, a common misconception is that all fat is bad for you—on the contrary, your body needs fats to sustain. The key is knowing the difference between “healthy” and “unhealthy” fats. “Healthy fats assist our bodies in building healthy cells and regulating hormones. They also help with the absorption of certain fat-soluble vitamins which ultimately help boost your immunity and maintain strong bones and healthy skin.” Says Jennifer Jacobs, an NASM certified fitness-nutrition specialist and Beachbody supertrainer. These good fats, monounsaturated and polyunsaturated fats, can be found in foods like avocado, salmon, nuts, nut butters, and vegetable oils.

