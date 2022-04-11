ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maceo, KY

Drivers OK after accident involving semis on Natcher Bridge

By Monica Watkins, Josh Lucca
14news.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Two semi-trucks collided near the Natcher Bridge going into Kentucky...

www.14news.com

Comments / 0

Related
WRDW-TV

40-year-old driver dies in rollover accident on Deans Bridge Road

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Coroner’s Office is investigating the death of a driver that happened Sunday afternoon. According to the coroner, a car flipped over near the 4500 block of Deans Bridge Road. Keene Glenn Burroughs, 40, was ejected and pronounced dead on the scene around 2:25 p.m.
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
Norwalk Reflector

Bus involved in three-vehicle accident

NORWALK — Two vehicles and Norwalk City Schools bus were involved in an accident early Tuesday morning on U.S. 250 at the U.S. 20 bypass near Fisher-Titus Medical Center. Nobody was seriously injured in the two vehicles, and nobody on the bus was injured. There were five students on...
NORWALK, OH
CBS Sacramento

Driver Who Died After Crashing Near Rainbow Bridge Identified As Megan Ramirez

FOLSOM (CBS13) – Rainbow Bridge in Folsom has reopened after closing in both directions Thursday due to a crash that killed Orangevale woman Megan Ramirez. Sometime overnight, a vehicle driven by 28-year-old Megan Leanne Ramirez of Orangevale was traveling near the bridge when it went left the roadway, went over the embankment, and crashed into the trees below, a Folsom Police Department spokesperson says. Ramierez died in the crash. There were no other passengers in the vehicle at the time. No one saw the crash occur. A passerby who was on the bike trail beneath the bridge saw the vehicle and called the police. The closure lasted for several hours. Built in 1919, Rainbow Bridge is one of several bridges in the city.
FOLSOM, CA
El Paso News

Semi-trucks involved in accident near Las Cruces

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KTSM) – At least two semi-trucks were involved in an accident Wednesday morning near the Main Street exit on I-10 outside Las Cruces, according to the New Mexico Department of Transportation (NMDOT). That accident resulted in the closure of the exit at milepost 142, which forced...
LAS CRUCES, NM
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
Local
Kentucky Accidents
Local
Kentucky Crime & Safety
City
Maceo, KY
KIMT

Driver dies after crashing into a parked semi in southern Bremer County

JANESVILLE, Iowa – A Cedar Rapids man is dead after he crashed into a parked semi trailer Saturday night. The Iowa State Patrol says Eric Stenseth, 52, was driving north on Highway 218 when he took the exit to Janesville, left the road, and hit a semi trailer parked on the shoulder of the off ramp. The semi was not occupied at the time of the collision, which happened around 8:16 pm.
BREMER COUNTY, IA
CBS Minnesota

Family Reliving Loss Of Loved One After Convicted DWI Driver Involved In New Crash

LINDSTROM, Minn. (WCCO) — A suspected drinking-and-driving crash over the weekend has a family re-living the loss of a loved one. The woman behind the wheel was on probation for a different crash four years ago that took the life of a father, and Rich Lovdal’s brother, Kevin. “I’ve never experienced an instant loss like Kevin. It just tore at you. No time to say goodbye,” Lovdal said. WCCO heard from Kevin’s family, and the latest crash victims share their experience. The Lakes Area Police Department tells WCCO they received numerous 911 calls concerned about the driver of this white car before she...
LINDSTROM, MN
US News and World Report

Man in Wheelchair Killed in Crash Involving Semi-Truck

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A man has died after his motorized wheelchair slipped off a curb, causing him to fall under the tires of a passing tractor-trailer in Portland, police said. The Portland Police Bureau said in a news release that officers were sent to the crash in the...
PORTLAND, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Semis#Traffic Accident#Daviess Co#Wfie
KFDA

1 dead after crash involving semi and car near Claude

ARMSTRONG COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - One person has died after a crash involving a semi and a car near Claude over the weekend. Around 1:40 a.m. on March 20, DPS officials say a semi truck was exiting a rest area on US 287 eastbound and began to merge onto the main roadway.
CLAUDE, TX
ntvhoustonnews.com

DWI driver arrested after hit-and-run crash involving HPD vehicle

HOUSTON – A suspect has been detained after a hit-and-run crash involving an HPD vehicle early Monday. The incident happened around 1:20 AM at Little York and the North Freeway. As per details, an HPD unit stopped at a light when a silver Chevy truck struck the vehicle’s rear...
HOUSTON, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
The Hawk Eye

No injuries reported after West Central school bus carrying students involved in car accident

OQUAWKA, Ill. — No students were injured Friday after a West Central school bus carrying students was involved in a car accident. At 7:42 a.m., deputies for the Henderson County Sheriff's Office responded to a motor vehicle accident involving a school bus and a car on Illinois Route 164 at Township Road 1450E in the Township of Oquawka, Illinois, east of Oquawka.
OQUAWKA, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy