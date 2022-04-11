Drivers OK after accident involving semis on Natcher Bridge

FOLSOM (CBS13) – Rainbow Bridge in Folsom has reopened after closing in both directions Thursday due to a crash that killed Orangevale woman Megan Ramirez. Sometime overnight, a vehicle driven by 28-year-old Megan Leanne Ramirez of Orangevale was traveling near the bridge when it went left the roadway, went over the embankment, and crashed into the trees below, a Folsom Police Department spokesperson says. Ramierez died in the crash. There were no other passengers in the vehicle at the time. No one saw the crash occur. A passerby who was on the bike trail beneath the bridge saw the vehicle and called the police. The closure lasted for several hours. Built in 1919, Rainbow Bridge is one of several bridges in the city.

FOLSOM, CA ・ 27 DAYS AGO