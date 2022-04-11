ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilkes-barre, PA

Baker legislation would ensure uniformity in election funding

By Bill OBoyle
Times Leader
Times Leader
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2h2Jvh_0f6gcmHr00
Baker

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience.

WILKES-BARRE — Sen. Lisa Baker on Monday said legislation proposed by herself and Sen. Kristin Phillips-Hall offers a direct, straightforward clarification to the Pennsylvania Election Code.

“Senate Bill 982 simply states what all of us understood to be fact — government should pay for elections,” said Baker, R-Lehman Township. “Voters, taxpayers and citizens alike deserve the most fair and equitable election system. It should be uniform from one county to the next regardless of size, demographics, or wealth.”

Legislation that would ban any county or Commonwealth employee from accepting outside money to pay for the administration of elections in Pennsylvania was approved by the Senate State Government Committee Monday, according to prime sponsors Baker and Phillips-Hill, R-28.

Senate Bill 982 was introduced to ensure fairness in our election process, after several counties received an infusion of funding from the Center for Tech and Civic Life (CTCL) during the 2020 Election. The senators called into question the integrity of using outside funding to pay for a core function of government.

Further review of email correspondence between the Wolf Administration and officials with CTCL shed light on the fact that certain counties were steered towards this funding before other counties in the Commonwealth were made aware that any such monies would be available.

Baker, who was a member of the Senate Special Committee on Election Integrity, raised concerns at a public hearing last year, that Philadelphia City Commissioners were unable to provide information regarding who funded the nonprofit grant. Philadelphia and its surrounding counties received more than $18 million from CTCL in the 2020 Election. Counties across the state received more than $22 million.

Baker emphasized that if the practice is not ended, it could set a very dangerous precedent for elections moving forward.

Phillips-Hill argued that the constitution calls for uniformity in our elections process. However, additional funding from outside groups to pay for elections operations has the ability to cast doubt on a constitutional right guaranteed to all voters of Pennsylvania.

“Our elections process is the bedrock of our Republic,” Phillips-Hill said. “Allowing funding from outside groups to pay for the administration of elections sets a very dangerous precedent. Evidence shows that government put its finger on the scale to drive these dollars to certain counties. The administration of our elections should be fair, equitable and above reproach. The only way to make that happen is to ban this dark money from funding our elections process and passing Senate Bill 982.”

Senate Bill 982 and its House companion legislation, House Bill 2044, advance to the full Senate for its consideration.

Comments / 0

Related
americanmilitarynews.com

Senate secretary withholding senators’ spending in violation of federal law

Officials in the United States Senate are ignoring federal law that requires senators to disclose official expenses. Although senators have provided the information, the Secretary of the Senate has failed to publicly disclose Senators’ expense reports for almost a year, with the last expenditures reported through the end of March 2021.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Times Leader

Cartwright introduces Time Off to Vote Act

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. U.S. Rep. Matt Cartwright, D-Moosic, and colleagues introduced the Time Off to Vote Act on Monday, which would require employers to provide their workers with at least two hours of paid leave to vote in a federal election. Many workers choose...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Wichita Eagle

Kansas Senate advances new legislative map that would maintain GOP supermajority

The Kansas Senate approved redrawn district lines that appear to retain Republicans’ existing supermajority in the chamber Wednesday despite complaints that the process was moving too quickly. The lines were redrawn as part of the redistricting process the Legislature takes on every 10 years to adjust congressional, legislative and...
KANSAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Philadelphia, PA
Government
State
Pennsylvania State
County
Philadelphia, PA
Wilkes-barre, PA
Government
City
Wilkes-barre, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
City
Philadelphia, PA
MassLive.com

Beacon Hill must ensure sports betting legislation is equitable for Black and Brown businesses, senators told in new letter

A trio of Black and Brown economic development organizations on Thursday applied new pressure on Massachusetts lawmakers to legalize sports betting in the commonwealth while ensuring the future industry remains fair for all business owners. Diversity, equity and inclusion must function as top priorities for the Massachusetts Legislature as it...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lisa Baker
americanmilitarynews.com

House passes marijuana legalization bill

On Friday, the U.S. House of Representatives passed a bill that would legalize marijuana nationwide, abolishing penalties for those who manufacture, distribute or possess the drug. The bill will need to pass the Senate before heading to President Joe Biden for signature. The legislation, dubbed the Marijuana Opportunity Reinvestment and...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Migrants say they took Texas governor Abbott’s bus to Washington so they could get closer to Florida

Texas Governor Greg Abbott’s latest anti-immigrant stunt could end up creating more headaches for another Republican governor. On Wednesday, a bus carrying a group of South and Central American migrants arrived outside the Capitol Hill office building which houses the Washington, DC bureaux of Fox News, NBC News and C-SPAN.The bus had been chartered by the Texas Department of Emergency Management on Mr Abbott’s orders, and was sent to Washington so the Lone Star State governor could claim to be dropping the non-white asylum seekers at President Joe Biden’s feet.Last week, Mr Abbott announced plans to forcibly bus all...
IMMIGRATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election#Senate Bill#Philadelphia City#Commonwealth#Ctcl#The Wolf Administration
americanmilitarynews.com

Gun control buried in 2,700 page spending bill passed by the House

A $1.5 trillion spending bill passed by the House last week includes gun control measures listed as “law enforcement tools to enhance public safety.”. Beginning in Sec. 1101 of the more than 2,700-page bill, the “NICS Denial Notification Act of 2022” adds a new provision entitled “Reporting of background check denials to State authorities,” which requires local law enforcement authorities to be notified if the National Instant Criminal Background Check System (NICS) denies a firearm transfer.
POLITICS
Salon

GOP lawmaker launches primary challenge against Lauren Boebert over "embarrassing juvenile antics"

Controversial first-term Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., is facing a primary challenge from a longtime state legislator. "U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert will face a Republican challenger in Colorado's June primary election after state election officials announced Tuesday that state Sen. Don Coram submitted enough valid signatures on nominating petitions," the Denver Gazette reports. "The Montrose lawmaker said he's anxious to put up his record of delivering results for the Western Slope against what his campaign described as Boebert's 'embarrassing juvenile antics on the national stage.'"
COLORADO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Florida Phoenix

New federal COVID aid delayed after U.S. Senate Republicans insist on immigration debate

Quality Journalism for Critical Times WASHINGTON — Members of Congress have departed their offices and hearing rooms on Capitol Hill for a two-week spring recess without passing additional funding to combat the coronavirus, amid a stalemate over immigration policy. Despite reaching a bipartisan agreement Monday for $10 billion for testing, treatments and vaccines, much of it needed in states, the U.S. Senate […] The post New federal COVID aid delayed after U.S. Senate Republicans insist on immigration debate appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
IMMIGRATION
The Voice

Gun permit ban signed

Many news items create overlapping thoughts and at the same time stimulate connected thinking. The U.S. Second Amendment in the Bill of Rights on the citizens’ rights to bear arms is a prime example. Political implications continually are connected to assertion of the Second Amendment. One question asked Tuesday...
U.S. POLITICS
Times Leader

Times Leader

9K+
Followers
18K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Sports, Opinion and more from the Wilkes-Barre Times Leader.

 https://www.timesleader.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy