ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Quincy, IL

Lunch with the Mayor - April 20th

quincyil.gov
 2 days ago

On Wednesday, April 20th City Hall will be hosting its 5th Lunch with the Mayor event...

www.quincyil.gov

Comments / 0

Related
Lima News

Walking the Wards scheduled April 4 with Lima mayor

LIMA — Lima Mayor Sharetta Smith and her staff will walk the wards starting at noon Monday, April 4 at Samaritan House, 328 W. McKibben St., Lima. After walking the neighborhood, the walk will end back at the starting location to debrief. Walking the Wards is a scheduled opportunity...
LIMA, OH
Kisha Walker

NYC Mayor Eric Adams to Lift Mask Mandate for Students 5 Years- Old and Under Beginning April 4, 2022

NEW YORK, New York - New York City's youngest students have joined the freedom that upper-level students now enjoy, the freedom from wearing face masks in school. The celebratory news came to light today, Tuesday, March 22,2022 when Mayor Eric Adams announced the decision in the midst of his concern over a new variant of COVID-19 which is signaling to be the cause of a slight incline in cases.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Mayor's Interfaith Prayer Breakfast set for April 8

The 38th annual Mayor's Interfaith Prayer Breakfast is scheduled for April 8 from 8 a.m. to 9:15 a.m. This year's theme is "Welcoming the Stranger." While the event aims at promoting unity and understanding among all faiths, the breakfast will also focus on highlighting efforts made in the community to welcome immigrants and refugees.
RELIGION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Quincy, IL
Government
Local
Illinois Government
City
Quincy, IL
Block Club Chicago

Harold Washington Day Will Honor Chicago’s 1st Black Mayor April 18

CHICAGO — A group memorializing former Mayor Harold Washington is asking Chicagoans to honor the trailblazer come April 18. The Mayor Harold Washington’s Legacy Committee will celebrate Harold Washington Day on April 18, according to a news release. The group is asking Chicagoans to wear Washington buttons and pins, put up Washington signs in their windows and affix his old bumpers stickers to their car for the occasion.
CHICAGO, IL
Austin American-Statesman

Lakeway mayor: Family-friendly events returning, beginning with Eggstravaganza on April 9

Spring is in the air here in Lakeway – the bluebonnets have started blooming, and more activities are popping up as we celebrate more pleasant weather. As we start to gather more and get back to a relatively new normal, please join us at some of the many upcoming family-friendly events hosted by the city of Lakeway. As always, they’re free for our residents.
LAKEWAY, TX
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Acting Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson; 1-on-1 ahead of April election

MILWAUKEE - FOX6's Stephanie Grady sat down with Milwaukee’s Acting Mayor Cavalier Johnson for an interview ahead of the April 5 election where he faces former Milwaukee Alderman Bob Donovan. A transcription of their interview is below:. Stephanie Grady: A lot have tried, few have succeeded in making the...
MILWAUKEE, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mayor#City Hall#Current Issues#Q A
Western Iowa Today

Iowa House Passes Changed to Deposit Law

(Des Moines, IA) — The Iowa House overwhelmingly passed a bill to make changes in the state’s popular bottle deposit law. The Senate passed similar, but not identical legislation last month. Representative Brian Lohse of Bondurant says it’s a watershed moment for the law that assesses a nickel deposit on containers of beer and pop, to encourage customers to recycle the empties and get their nickels back. The House and Senate now have both voted to let grocery stores quit accepting empty beer and pop containers and repaying deposits, but the House has added a new twist — any grocery store that continues to serve as a redemption site would be paid a handling fee of three cents per container. That’s the new rate redemption centers in the business of just handling empty containers would get, too.
DES MOINES, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy