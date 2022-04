The pop star said she was ‘excited’ to be out of her house as she put in a grueling workout in Hawaii. Britney Spears is living her best life after her conservatorship ended and she proved it once again via her Instagram on Thursday (March 31). The 40-year-old global icon shared an incredible video of herself looking absolutely ecstatic as she put in a grueling workout at a gym in Hawaii. She showed off an array of exercises on several different machines while rocking a red crop top and spandex shorts. The “Circus” singer added a soundtrack to the cute clip with the song “dollah bills” by Audrey Nuna.

