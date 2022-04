NORTH BRUNSWICK – North Brunswick Township High School’s robotics team, FRC Team 25-Raider Robotix, is celebrating 25 years of competition in FIRST Robotics this season. The team was founded in 1996 at the high school and in its career has been a two-time world champion during the FIRST (For Inspiration and Recognition of Science and Technology) Robotics Competition (FRC) in 2000 and 2012.

