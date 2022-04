If you meet Naomi Snell and MacKenzie McGee, it’s easy to see why the two were natural fits to create and lead their new Centralia-based nonprofit, Kiddin’ Around. Filled with energy and laughter, the two beam about their passion project when looking back on the last seven months. Starting in August, Kiddin’ Around hosted an event they called “Kiddin’ Around Downtown” at the Pine Street Plaza, which was created by the Centralia Downtown Association (CDA).

CENTRALIA, WA ・ 27 DAYS AGO