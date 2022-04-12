ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Review: The electric Toyota BZ4X is perfectly fine

By CNN
CNN
CNN
 1 day ago
Toyota’s new battery-powered crossover SUV isn’t all that...

Toyota RAV4 Hybrid Owners Take Note Of This Important Defect Report

The Toyota RAV4 Hybrid from 2019 to 2020 is experiencing an unusual series of failures related to the high voltage wire harness. The Toyota RAV4 Hybrid is one of America’s top-selling green crossovers. With sales passing 100,000 units in the past few years, it is more popular than many major brands’ mainstream crossovers. And it has been proven to be extremely reliable. However, there is one odd failure beginning to cause issues for owners.
Toyota buyers soon will lose US electric vehicle tax credits

DETROIT — (AP) — Toyota customers soon won't be able to get U.S. federal tax credits for buying electric or hybrid vehicles. The automaker expects that sometime before the end of June it will reach a 200,000-vehicle cap on the credits, Bob Carter, Toyota's head of North American sales, said Wednesday. After that, the credits will be phased out over the next year, reaching zero, as Tesla and General Motors already have.
Is the 2022 Toyota RAV4 Prime Worth Its Price?

The 2022 Toyota RAV4 Prime is a plug-in hybrid version of Toyota’s popular crossover. And unlike the upcoming Toyota bZ4X, it does offer both an EV mode and the power of a traditional combustion engine. But it does have a starting price of $39,800, which makes it more expensive than the standard 2022 RAV4 model. The Toyota RAV4 Prime does come standard with all-wheel drive and the benefits of a PHEV. At nearly $40,000, its price is higher than that of the top-trim 2022 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid Limited. How does it justify that price?
Toyota GR Corolla hot hatch teased in new video

Toyota in early 2020 said it planned to enter the hot hatch segment in the U.S., without providing any further details. The automaker has however previously ruled out launching a hot hatch based on its subcompact Yaris here, so the newcomer is unlikely to be a version of the GR Yaris hot hatch sold overseas but rather something based on the compact Corolla Hatchback—something that's finally been confirmed in a promotional video for the GR86 sports car.
GM and Honda Want to Sell Low-Cost Electric Cars

At one point during Tuesday's conference call, a reporter asked for a definition of the word "affordable." The question was posed to Ken Morris, executive vice president of electric, autonomous and fuel cell programs at General Motors (GM) - Get General Motors Company Report, and Rick Schostek, executive vice president of corporate operations at American Honda (HMC) - Get Honda Motor Co. Ltd. Report.
Honda Readying Two Electrified Sports Cars, Shows Them Under Sheets

Honda hosted a deep dive on its future electrification plans, both domestically and worldwide, going into more detail about how it plans to bridge its current dearth of EVs and the 2 million it plans to sell annually by 2030. As you can imagine, the hour-long Powerpoint presentation, littered with dry number roundups, battery plans, and several home-market electric vehicles we'll never see (and Honda didn't show) was pretty standard business update fare.
Honda plans to invest $40 billion on EVs and launch 30 models by 2030

Last year, Honda revealed that it intends to shift all its car sales to electric and fuel cell vehicles by 2040. To make phasing out gas-powered cars feasible, it has to release a wide selection of zero-emission vehicles that customers can choose from. Now, the automaker has announced that it's spending 5 trillion yen or around $40 billion on its electrification efforts over the next 10 years.
Nasa building ‘game changing’ electric car battery that charges in 15 minutes

Nasa has teamed up with Japanese automotive giant Nissan to develop a brand new type of battery that could transform the electric car industry.The US space agency hopes to create a battery that has significantly higher energy than the lithium-ion batteries currently found in most consumer electronics – from phones and laptops, to e-scooters and electric cars.The all-solid-state battery proposed requires half the space of lithium-ion batteries and would be able to fully recharge in 15 minutes rather than several hours.It is also critical that it does not lose capacity over time or suffer from any safety issues, like catching...
Toyota To Launch Its New Electric SUV On May 12 In Japan

Toyota Motor Corp (NYSE: TM) plans to launch its new electric sports utility vehicle (SUV), bZ4X BEV, on May 12 in Japan. The battery-electric vehicle (BEV) dedicated platform is a first for Toyota. It aims to offer power efficiency (128Wh/km), a cruising range for practical driving of 559 km, and a battery retention ratio of 90% after 10 years.
ChargePoint Offers Toyota bZ4X Drivers a Seamless Charging Experience at Home and Away

CAMPBELL, Calif. & PLANO, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mar 22, 2022-- ChargePoint (NYSE: CHPT), a leading electric vehicle (EV) charging network, and Toyota Motor North America, Inc. (Toyota) today announced agreements to enable convenient, accessible home and public electric vehicle (EV) charging for drivers of Toyota’s new battery electric bZ4X SUV. This...
