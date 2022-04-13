Few light showers, warm weather ahead of weekend cooldown

There will be chances for a few light showers for the next two days, but temperatures will remain warm.

News 12 Storm Watch Team meteorologist Sam Augeri says Wednesday will be partly sunny with highs near 65 degrees. It will be mostly cloudy during the night with the chance of a few light showers passing through.

Thursday will also see a mixture of clouds and sun with the chance for showers into the evening. High temperatures will be near 68 degrees.

It should be calm for Friday with temperatures in the 60s before afternoon rain returns for the weekend.

A slight cooling will take place Saturday evening with highs near 54 degrees by Sunday.