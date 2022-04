BOONE — The Watauga High School Athletics Hall of Fame is the home of legendary Pioneers, and nominations are open for the next class of honored legends. Each inductee has left an indelible mark on WHS during their time at or around the school. Inductees can be from four different categories — student-athletes, coaches, teams or contributors — and be five years removed from their association with the school, with the exception of contributors.

