Yarmouth, MA

Ceremonial Nero’s Law Signing In Yarmouth Marks 4 Years Since Police Sgt. Sean Gannon’s Death

By CBSBoston.com Staff
 1 day ago

YARMOUTH (CBS) – Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker marked the fourth anniversary of the death of Yarmouth Police Sgt. Sean Gannon with a ceremonial bill signing Tuesday.

“We shouldn’t even have to debate or discuss whether or not they [K-9s] get shot or injured in the line of duty, that we should do what we can to save them because Lord knows they would save us if the role was reversed,” Governor Baker said.

Nero’s law ” allows K-9s to receive medical attention and transportation from EMTs when they’re injured in the field.

“That’s why Nero‘s bill is so important. It’s not just a piece of paper, someday this bill will save a life,” State Representative Steven Xiarhos said in a press conference for the bill signing.

Tuesday’s signing took place in a building that was close to Sgt. Gannon’s heart. It’s now a dedicated facility for K-9s and their partners to train and bond.

“As we move forward, we got to look at the positives that can come out of it, which we probably didn’t think would ever happen, but they have,” Yarmouth Police Chief Frank Frederickson said.

The bill was passed unanimously in the statehouse after K-9 Nero was shot and injured while working with Sgt. Gannon.

Gannon was killed by a suspect he was serving an arrest warrant to in Marstons Mills on April 12, 2018.  At the time, Nero was transported in the back of a police car to a local animal hospital.

“On this occasion of Nero’s bill publicly signed as Nero’s law, we celebrate our solidarity,” Sgt. Gannon’s mom, Denise Gannon, said.

Now all K-9s can receive life-saving treatment immediately.

