ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Vice President Kamala Harris Visits Philadelphia With Pro-Union Message

By Alecia Reid
CBS Philly
CBS Philly
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CsyiO_0f6fL1Op00

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Vice President Kamala Harris visited Philadelphia Tuesday with a pro-union message about safeguarding workers from extreme heat.

The event had a labor rally feel. Those in attendance were here to welcome and support the vice president, who is here talking about job creation and good-paying union jobs.

Harris was joined by Secretary of Labor Marty Walsh, Gov. Tom Wolf, Mayor Jim Kenney, as well as members of Congress and the Senate.

Hundreds of people were at the Sheet Metal Workers Union Local 19 Training Center to listen to the Biden-Harris administration’s dedication to building an economy where workers come first.

Harris talked about the work the White House Labor Task Force is doing and the effort to develop union jobs that will help advance the middle class.

Under the infrastructure plan, millions of union jobs building bridges and roadways will be made available.

Also announced Tuesday was the launch of the national emphasis program that deals with outdoor and indoor heat-related hazards.

The new workplace extreme heat program from the Department of Labor is meant to protect workers, including those working in extreme weather, as we look towards the summer months.

For the first time ever, OSHA will begin enforcement where inspectors will audit workplaces in order to prevent heat-related injuries.

“Every year, thousands of workers suffer heat-related injury and illness. The danger posed by extreme heat has been ignored and overlooked for far too long. And that danger is only increasing because as we know, climate change has become a climate crisis,” Harris said. “That workplace is not necessarily an office with air conditioning but it is a workplace nonetheless where highly skilled workers work

The vice president had a number of private meetings throughout the day, at least one included local union workers.

She says the Biden-Harris administration is determined to make the U.S. the most pro-union it’s ever been.

Comments / 17

Mj Runner
3d ago

Why the people who voted for her don’t work🤣😂🤣😂

Reply(2)
22
Holly Crivelli
2d ago

Any Union worker that thinks open borders is helping Union Workers is in for a rude awakening. Vote Red .. Close our Borders. Protect American Workers.

Reply
2
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Philadelphia, PA
Government
County
Philadelphia, PA
City
Economy, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
City
Philadelphia, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kamala Harris
Person
Jim Kenney
Person
Tom Wolf
People

Jill Biden Kicked Out Priest Ready with Last Rites from Joe's Hospital Room in Long-Ago Health Crisis

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. A new book about First Lady Dr. Jill Biden recounts the decades-ago health crisis that nearly took the life of her husband, then-Delaware Sen. Joe Biden, and made her truly feel like a member of the Biden family.
DELAWARE STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Department Of Labor#Infrastructure#Pro Union#Senate#Biden#Labor Task Force#The Department Of Labor#Osha
POLITICO

In the Senate race between Val Demings and Marco Rubio, the Florida Dem is doing her part to keep up cash-wise.

The race between Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) and Democratic challenger Rep. Val Demings (D-Fla.) is heating up — on the fundraising front in particular. Follow the money: Demings is behind Rubio according to her most recent FEC filings, with $20.7 million in total contributions and $8.1 million in cash on hand. In the lead is Rubio, with $24.3 million in total contributions and 10.5 million cash on hand.
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
White House
Salon

"No way, José": Alabama governor sparks cries of racism with new campaign ad attacking Joe Biden

Gov. Kay Ivey on Monday lamented the idea that Americans would be forced to learn Spanish if President Biden keeps "shipping illegal immigrants" in the country. "If Joe Biden keeps shipping illegal immigrants into our states, we're all going to have to learn Spanish," Ivey said in a new 30-second ad spot released this week. "My message to Biden: no way, José."
ALABAMA STATE
CBS Philly

CBS Philly

Philadelphia, PA
61K+
Followers
19K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 3 is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Bringing you news, sports, weather, in Philadelphia.

 https://philadelphia.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy