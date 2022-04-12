ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Mexican cartels swap arms for cocaine, fueling Colombia violence

By Luis Jaime Acosta
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4STyVf_0f6eWPVI00
Colombian navy soldiers patrol the Pacific Ocean, where, according to authorities, drug trafficking routes are managed, in Tumaco, Colombia December 14, 2021. Picture taken December 14, 2021. REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez

BOGOTA, April 12 (Reuters) - Mexican drug cartels appear to be shipping high-powered weapons to Colombia to purchase shipments of cocaine, a trade Colombian authorities say is fueling the deadly struggle between rival traffickers for control of the nation's drug routes.

A bevy of machine guns, assault rifles and semi-automatic handguns are flowing into the South American country, a dozen Colombian law enforcement officials told Reuters.

Among the weapons popping up in traffickers' arsenals is the Belgium-made FN Five-seveN pistol, sources said. Nicknamed the "cop killer," the 5.7-caliber weapon can penetrate bullet-proof vests.

Most of the 1,478 long arms confiscated from Colombian armed groups in 2020 and 2021 were foreign-made and imported clandestinely, the police say, along the same smuggling routes used to get drugs out.

Mexican drug gangs have easy access to guns purchased in the United States and long-term business relationships with Colombian armed groups, from whom they have purchased cocaine for decades, Colombian authorities said.

Now cartel emissaries are increasingly paying for shipments of cocaine with guns, authorities say, in part to avoid the need to move large quantities of cash across borders.

The potent firepower of the cartel-supplied arsenal has potential implications for Colombia's security. Heavy arms in the hands of criminals put law enforcement at risk and could further complicate the troubled implementation of a 2016 peace deal between Bogota and the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC) rebels.

Last year 148 members of the armed forces and the national police were killed in Colombia, the highest figure in six years and a 57% increase from 2020, according to figures from the Ministry of Defense.

"What illegal armed groups in Colombia are doing is using the Mexicans to equal and exceed the armed forces of the state in terms of weaponry," an official at the police's Anti-Terrorism and Arms Tracing Information Center (CIARA) said.

"In the future, that could have serious implications, like an increase in hostilities," according to the official, who said armed groups may use the weapons not only against law enforcement but in battles with each other.

The agency authorized the person to speak to Reuters on the condition they not be identified.

The Colombian police say they have a permanent dialogue with their U.S. and Mexican counterparts on keeping weapons out of drug traffickers' hands.

The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) declined to comment, while the Mexican government did not respond to Reuters questions.

MEXICAN CONNECTION

Colombian authorities say the battle for control of their country's drug trade is waged between former FARC members who reject the peace accord; guerrillas from the still-active National Liberation Army (ELN); and members of a plethora of criminal syndicates, including the Clan del Golfo, Colombia's largest cartel.

Though FARC dissidents and the ELN espouse some of the same Marxist ideals, and they occasionally allied against the government during the height of the civil war, they now regularly fight each other and rival crime gangs to dominate lucrative drug routes, security officials said.

Law enforcement encounters with these groups are turning up powerful weapons.

In mid-December last year, Colombia's army conducted an operation against FARC dissidents in southwestern Narino province, a major coca-producing region. The military said it captured 16 people and seized a cache of weapons, including 24 U.S.-made M16 assault rifles and AR-15 semiautomatic rifles.

A similar haul was found in a different FARC dissident camp in the southern jungle province of Caqueta in 2019, according to the army: a M60 machine gun, an AR-15 rifle with an added scope for use by a sniper, and a dozen assault rifles, including M4s and M16s.

Authorities said they believe such guns are supplied by Mexico's Sinaloa, Zeta and Jalisco New Generation cartels, all of which have emissaries on Colombian soil.

Their representatives are present in 11 of Colombia's 32 provinces, according to a 2021 police intelligence report seen by Reuters.

The Sinaloa cartel, once headed by jailed kingpin Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman, has the most extensive geographic reach and deepest relationships with Colombian armed groups, the report said.

Some 55 Mexicans have been accused or convicted of drug trafficking offenses in Colombia in the last three years, according to the national prisons agency.

Colombia's national police said last week they had captured Brian Donaciano Olguin, a Mexican national whom they allege served as the Sinaloa cartel's most important go-between with FARC dissidents, calling his arrest the most important yet of a cartel emissary. Reuters was unable to contact Olguin or determine if he has legal counsel.

Mexico's warring drug gangs have been bulking up on military-grade armaments at home, alarming officials in their own country. read more

Last year, Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador's government sued gunmakers, accusing them of facilitating weapons trafficking, which the gunmakers deny. read more

U.S. gunmakers support stronger enforcement of existing laws, including imprisoning people who steal and smuggle guns, Mark Oliva, director for public affairs at the National Shooting Sports Foundation, a firearms industry trade group, said in an email.

Guns are a handy form of currency for gangsters.

Paying coke suppliers with weapons, rather than bulky cash, helps Mexican cartels launder profits and move money around more easily, said General Fernando Murillo, head of DIJIN, the investigative division of Colombia's national police.

"Every day (conducting) drug trafficking through cash payments gets more difficult. So now they are using different methods: a Mexican cartel might pay with sophisticated arms," Murillo said.

TRADING UP

Until the 1990s, Colombian guerrillas and right-wing paramilitaries largely used Russian-made AK-47s left over from wars in Central America, officials from the police and armed forces told Reuters.

As drug trafficking expanded and grew more lucrative, armed groups upgraded to newer AK-47s, U.S.-made M16s and AR-15s and Israeli-made Tavor assault rifles, police officials said. While some guns go for as little at $500 in Colombia, machine guns can fetch up to $5,000, they said.

The leaders of the Segunda Marquetalia, a group of FARC dissidents, have appeared repeatedly in YouTube videos armed with Tavor assault rifles likely supplied by Mexican cartels, according to the police's CIARA center.

The U.S. DEA estimates Colombian criminal groups earn some $10 billion from drug transactions per year.

The flow of weapons southward comes as Colombian provinces like Norte de Santander, on the border with Venezuela, and Narino and Cauca, on the Pacific coast, have seen increases in coca production and associated violence by armed groups, despite U.S.-backed efforts by President Ivan Duque to slash narcotics production.

The Clan del Golfo alone moves some 20 tonnes of cocaine per month for clients including the Sinaloa and Jalisco cartels, according to Colombian police, who say the Clan's gangster allies in Medellin have used the FN Five-seveN pistol in internal disputes.

It is possible some cartel-supplied guns enter Colombia through Venezuela, officials from the Colombian police and army say.

Dissident leaders like Ivan Marquez, who heads Segunda Marquetalia, meet in Venezuela with Sinaloa and Jalisco emissaries, General Jorge Luis Vargas, the head of the national police, told Reuters.

Bogota has long accused Venezuela's government of providing refuge for Colombian armed groups, including dissidents, allegations denied by Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro.

The Venezuelan government did not respond to a request for comment.

Reporting by Luis Jaime Acosta in Bogota and Tumaco, Colombia; additional reporting by Diego Ore and Drazen Jorgic in Mexico City, Vivian Sequera in Caracas and Matt Spetalnick in Washington; editing by Marla Dickerson, Julia Symmes Cobb and Daniel Flynn

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 21

Jude Conig
3d ago

imagine if drugs were legal? it would destroy this Market and stop the violence, but we can't have that.

Reply
4
Related
The Independent

US orders Americans not to travel to Mexico district after violent reaction to arrest of suspected cartel boss

The US State Department has issued a travel advisory for the state of Tamaulipas in Mexico following an outbreak of violence near the US consulate in Nuevo Laredo. The consulate was forced to close for a short time on Monday after a gunfight broke out over the arrest of alleged Cartel Del Noreste drug cartel leader Juan Gerardo Trevino. Mr Trevino, also known as "El Huevo”, is facing extradition to the US, according to Reuters. He is charged with drug trafficking, money laundering, and state-level charges for murder, terrorism, extortion and criminal association. According to Ricardo Meija, Mexico's assistant...
IMMIGRATION
Fox News

Mexican cartels 'invading' US, 'taking over' cities: Former DEA special agent

Former Drug Enforcement Administration special agent Derek Maltz said Mexican cartels are "invading" the United States Wednesday on "Jesse Watters Primetime." The cartels are "invading our country," he told host Jesse Watters. "They're taking over our cities. They're building up market share. They have an ongoing marketing campaign to maximize profits like any other business operation. And they do not care about the death of our kids."
PUBLIC SAFETY
Vice

The US Just Put a $10 Million Bounty on an Unknown Cartel Leader

The Biden administration just placed a $10 million reward on the head of the leader of a little-known cartel in Guatemala. The prize for Eugenio Darío Molina-López “Molina”, head of Los Huistas, is twice that offered for help leading to the capture of Joaquin ‘El Chapo’ Guzman’s sons, known as Los Chapitos, which was set to $5 million for each in December 2021.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ciara
ValleyCentral

Mexican drug lord’s daughter released early from U.S. prison

RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A woman convicted of dealing with Mexican businesses prohibited by law who also happens to be the daughter of Mexico’s most notorious drug lord was released early from federal custody. Jessica Johanna Oseguera Gonzalez, 35, was released from federal prison on March 14 after spending 25 months in custody, […]
PUBLIC SAFETY
americanmilitarynews.com

Russia may retaliate against US

U.S. intelligence sources believe Russia may retaliate against the U.S. for punishment through economic sanctions for its invasion of Ukraine. New comments on Russian state-run television channels have also hinted at such plans. The U.S. and other western nations have applied dozens of new economic sanctions to punish Russia’s actions...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drug Cartel#Colombian Cartels#Mexican#South American
Daily Mail

El Chapo's attorney claims he's being tortured in maximum security prison and announces plan to appeal drug trafficking conviction to the Supreme Court

Joaquín 'El Chapo' Guzmán hopes the Supreme Court will intervene on his behalf when his legal defense team files an appeal next month, alleging that the jailed cartel boss is being tortured in prison. Mariel Colón told Mexican network Milenio this week that the 64-year-old kingpin's rights have...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

China warns of ‘strong measures’ if US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visits Taiwan

China has warned of “strong measures” if the US insisted on “having its own way” by going through with a visit by Nancy Pelosi to Taiwan.In a statement on Thursday, China’s foreign ministry responded to reports that the US House of Representatives speaker was set to visit Taipei city next week by saying any such visit would severely impact US-Chinese relations.The two countries have a strained relationship and China has repeatedly asserted Taiwan as its own territory.“If the United States insists on having its own way, China will take strong measures in response to defend national sovereignty and territorial integrity,”...
FOREIGN POLICY
Kisha Walker

Four Dismembered Bodies Discovered in a Well-Known Troubled Caribbean Resort in Mexico

*Information reported by The US SUN has been used as a source for this report*. Authorities have reported Thursday, the discovery of four dismembered human male bodies in the Caribbean resort of Playa del Carmen, known to be a troubled establishment. The bodies of the four men were dumped near a housing development. The prosecutor's office in the state of Quintana Roo have said, the male bodies did not show signs of bullet wounds, it's unclear how the men died. However, the fact that the bodies were dumped together in the shrubs beside an access road suggested a gangland-style killing, Authorities reported.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Youtube
americanmilitarynews.com

China ‘preparing for war’ with US, expert warns

Jonathan D.T. Ward, a global consultant on U.S.-China relations, said in a Tuesday Fox Business interview that he believes China is preparing for a war with the U.S. as well as its neighboring Asian countries. Ward is the author of “China’s Vision of Victory” and leads the U.S.-China relations consulting...
FOREIGN POLICY
CBS News

Six severed heads reportedly left on car roof in Mexico with a sign warning others: "This will happen to anyone who messes around"

The mutilated bodies of six people were found on Thursday in a vehicle in southern Mexico, authorities said -- the latest gruesome discovery in a country riven by gang-related violence. Reuters, citing a statement from the attorney general's office of Guerrero, reported that the severed heads of six men were discovered on top of a Volkswagen abandoned on a busy boulevard in the town of Chilapa de Alvarez.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Iranian Revolutionary Guard commander warns the US and Israel that they have 'expiration dates' and will 'have to endure the bitter taste of missile strikes if not careful'

The head of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps issued a chilling warning to the United States and Israel on Wednesday, telling them they have an 'expiration date' and could face missile threats. Maj. Gen. Hossein Salami addressed troops in Dezful, southwestern Iran, with a message designed to build domestic defiance.
MILITARY
Reuters

Reuters

403K+
Followers
315K+
Post
193M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy