Chattanooga, TN

Tenn. legislation requiring Black history, culture for grades 5-8 heads to Governor's desk

By Sam Peña
fox17.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — UPDATE (April 12th):. The Tennessee Senate approved legislation Tuesday that requires school districts to integrate Black history and culture lessons into curriculum for students in grades five through eight. The bill now heads to the governor's desk for a signature. The Black History Act passed...

