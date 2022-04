Mental health disorders including depression, schizophrenia, and anorexia show links to biological markers detected in routine blood tests, according to our new study of genetic, biochemical and psychiatric data from almost a million people. The research will increase our understanding of what causes mental illness and may help to identify new treatments. Healthy body, healthy mind People often consider mental health as separate from the health of the rest of the body. This is far from true: there is clear evidence many biochemical substances involved in diseases such as diabetes and autoimmune conditions directly impact the function of our brain. Many studies have...

MENTAL HEALTH ・ 7 DAYS AGO